Dr Adam Wolfberg Honored by the March of Dimes at Annual Gala

For his tireless efforts to improve the health of babies and mothers, the March of Dimes is proud to recognize Beacon Hill resident Dr. Adam Wolfberg, MD, MPH, with the 2018 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Humanitarian Award. Dr. Wolfberg was honored at the March of Dimes’ annual Black Ties for Babies gala on October 20 at the UMass Club.

A maternal-fetal medicine specialist and entrepreneur, Dr. Wolfberg serves as the chief medical officer at Ovia Health. He is also the founder and chief medical officer of Mindchild Medical, a medical device company specializing in fetal monitoring.

A former director of clinical effectiveness at Athena Health and associate director of medical affairs at Ariosa Diagnostics, Dr. Wolfberg has also written extensively on health-related topics, publishing his first book in 2012. That book, Fragile Beginnings, focuses on the science and art of caring for preterm babies, based in part on his personal experience with his daughter, Larissa, who was born premature at 26 weeks.

His family’s experience led Dr. Wolfberg to get involved with March of Dimes in 2008 as a volunteer and advocate. Over the past decade, he has raised more than $150,000 for March of Dimes, sits on its Boston-Manchester Board of Directors, and has represented the organization at countless conferences and Statehouse appearances to advance the March of Dimes mission.

“After the birth of my daughter Larissa, who was born three months premature, I knew there was more I could be doing to improve the health of babies born too soon,” said Dr. Wolfberg. “I view my work with the March of Dimes as an extension of my professional work to care for women and children and I’m honored to advocate for this organization and the incredible work that they do every day.”

Trained at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Tufts Medical Center, Dr. Wolfberg is one of two honorees receiving this prestigious award, along with hospitality executive Anthony Valletta.

“Adam has been one of the most passionate and dedicated supporters of the March of Dimes mission,” said Ed Doherty, executive director of the March of Dimes Boston-Manchester market. “We’re incredibly grateful for his leadership in maternal and child health and philanthropic spirit, and we’re proud to recognized his unwavering support of our cause with Franklin Delano Roosevelt Humanitarian Award.”

Funds raised by the Black Ties for Babies event help support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. In the United States, one in 10 babies is born prematurely every year, including nearly nine percent of babies born Massachusetts. March of Dimes is committed to working together to improve the health of every mom and baby.

