Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

A Turkish Delight!

The Beacon Hill Civic Association, in conjunction with Beacon Hill Friends House, presented “East of the Sun, West of the Moon” last Thursday evening. Ceren Turkmenolgu played violin and instruments native to Turkey, recited Turkish poetry and sang songs of her homeland, delighting a packed audience in the House’s grand Meeting Room.

Accomplished pianist Christos Vayenas performed in the second part of the evening at the grand piano in the House’s Music Room. An autodidact, Mr. Vayenas intuitively creates music that echoes the Romantic and Symbolist languages of the past and is driven by a spirit akin to the pianist-composers of the 19th century; many of whom principally created and performed their own music. His improvisations with Ms. Turkmenoglu reflected his gift of artistic intuition. The magnificent evening was enjoyed by all!

For more pictures of the event and information about the artists, please visit www.bhcivic.org.

If you haven't yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Tuesday, November 20: Green Committee Meeting. 6pm. 74 Joy Street.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 14 at Hampshire House (84 Beacon)

Decorating Days – December 1 and 2

47th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – February 9 at the Omni Parker House

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.