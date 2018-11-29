Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Garlands & Greens

Beacon Hill Holiday Decorating 2018-2019 got off to a great start last week at our Garlands & Greens cocktail party fundraiser at the Hampshire House. Many thanks to all who attended.

The Beacon Hill Civic Association would also like to acknowledge our local businesses for their support and donations to the Garlands & Greens fundraiser: Mr. Tom Kershaw and Hampshire House, XV Beacon, Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro, The Liberty Hotel, Bin 26 Enoteca, Beacon Hill Chocolates, Rouvalis Flowers & Gardens, Linens on the Hill, Tip Tap Room, Benefit Cosmetics, LexRx, Bacardi, NRO Sports, Savenors, and DeLuca’s Market. Your generous donations will help to beautify Beacon Hill once again for the holidays. Many thanks as well to our members and neighbors who have responded to our pole sponsorship mailing. Your support is critical! If you have not responded, please send your sponsorship today.

Holiday Decorating

Come with friends and neighbors to the Otis House, 141 Cambridge St. on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., to help assemble the garlands needed to decorate the 1,100 gas lamps on Beacon Hill. At 2 p.m., gather at our new meeting place between Tatte and Peet’s to help decorate Charles Street. On Sunday, Dec. 2, volunteers can meet there as well to help decorate the rest of the hill. Kids are welcome! Come anytime and stay as long as you can, and dress for the weather. Join the Facebook group (Beacon Hill Holiday Decorating) for up-to-the-minute information on all the activities.

EDUCATION TOWN HALL, DECEMBER 10TH

Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George is hosting a series of Town Halls across the City of Boston, where she will be speaking on the work being done specifically around Education. Most importantly, this is an opportunity to hear feedback, concerns and questions directly from the community. The meeting for Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Downtown, Fenway, and the North End will take place on Dec. 10 at 5:30-7 p.m. at the BHCA at 74 Joy St.

As the chair of the Council’s Committee on Education, a mother of four boys, and a former high school teacher, Essaibi-George wants to create a safe space for community sharing, building, and engagement. Although the focus is on Education, there will be a portion at the end of the event to bring up any issues related to the community. The public is encouraged to submit testimony (emailed to Jessica Rodriguez at [email protected]).

These Town Halls are open to the public, but please R.S.V.P. (http://bit.ly/AEGTownHalls2018) or call the BHCA at 617-227-1922 so that we can accommodate as many people as possible.

JOIN US!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Tuesday, Dec. 4: Streets & Sidewalks Committee at 6:30 p.m., 74 Joy St.

Wednesday, Dec. 5: Cambridge Street Committee at 6 p.m., 74 Joy St.

Wednesday, Dec. 5: Zoning & Licensing Committee at 7p.m., 74 Joy St.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

First Monday Meet & Greet – Monday, Dec. 3, 6-8 p.m., 75 Chestnut Street

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, Dec. 7, 8-9 a.m., Panificio, 144 Charles Street

Education Town Hall with Boston City Councilor At-Large, Annissa Essaibi-George -Monday, Dec. 10, 5:30-7 p.m., 74 Joy St.

Health Care in the Streets: Lessons from Three Decades of Caring for Boston’s Rough Sleepers with Dr. Jim O’Connell – Thursday, Jan. 17, 7-8:30 p.m., 74 Joy St.

47th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Omni Parker House

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.