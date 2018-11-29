Mass General Cancer Center Debuts CenterStage with Musical Guest Boyz II Men

On Monday, Dec. 3, the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center will debut its new signature event, CenterStage, at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA). Co-chaired by Jack Connors, Jr., Philip Schiller and Sam Slater, CenterStage is poised to build upon the success of the Cancer Center’s former event, the one hundred, and continue its tradition of celebrating progress in the fight against cancer and honoring those who help make it possible, while raising funds for the work that remains.

On the evening of Dec. 3, around 400 guests will enjoy cocktails in the William I. Koch Gallery of the MFA before moving into the Ruth and Carl J. Shapiro Family Courtyard for a seated dinner and speaking program. A performance by special musical guest, Boyz II Men, will be the highlight of the night. The beloved R&B group will treat guests to an intimate concert of their greatest hits.

The evening will focus on storytelling, bringing to the forefront the most promising advances in cancer research and the most poignant moments in patient care at the Mass General Cancer Center. Design partner Rafanelli Events will set the stage for conversation with warm emerald velvets, modern clean lines and elements of reflection throughout the rooms. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in an interactive game of chance, where they will can win an array of exciting prizes.

“Each and every day there are extraordinary achievements made at the Mass General Cancer Center. CenterStage will allow us to carve a little time out of our day to recognize and celebrate these moments, as well as honor the amazing people who make it possible,” said co-chair Sam Slater, co-founder, Burn Later Productions and managing partner, Tremont Asset Management.

“We are grateful to our sponsors who have exceeded our expectations in their generosity to help realize the mission of the Cancer Center – to advance knowledge and rapidly translate discovery into exceptional, personalized cancer care for patients,” said co-chair Jack Connors, Jr.

The Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center is among the leading cancer care providers in the United States and an integral part of one of the world’s most distinguished academic medical centers. Known for providing customized, innovative treatments and compassionate care to both adults and children, the Cancer Center comprises more than 37 treatment programs within 29 fully integrated, multidisciplinary disease centers and a vast array of support and educational services. The Cancer Center’s commitment to eradicating cancer is fueled by scientific investigation conducted as part of one of the largest hospital-based research programs in the nation.

CenterStage will take place on Monday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. at the Museum of Fine Arts at 465 Huntington Ave., Boston. For more information, visit giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/centerstage.