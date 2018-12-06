Beacon Hill Women’s Forum to Celebrate the Holidays on Dec 18

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) will fête the holiday season with a cocktail party starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday , Dec. 18, at the Hampshire House. While typically the monthly forums are for women only, partners are also invited to attend this month to celebrate the season, for what promises to be a wonderful evening.

A group of BHWF members will don festive attire and put together a ‘loosely choreographer’ dance that will be performed at the party. No dance experience is required, but good humor and enthusiasm is a must! The performance will feature Jesse Mattison on the piano, Glenn Cuningham on the saxophone, and vocals from BHWF founder Lisa Macalaster.

The evening will also include a rousing Christmas Carol sing along, tarot card readings, a prize raffle, appetizers and drinks, including one complimentary holiday cocktail. The event is free for BHWF members, and $60 for non-members. For tickets and further information about this season’s speakers and events, and to join BHWF, visit www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.