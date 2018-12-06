‘Hill House Tour’ Returns Dec 9

“The Beacon Hill Holiday House” tour returns on Sunday, Dec. 9, from noon to 4 p.m.

For more than 20 years, the Nichols House Museum has organized and hosted the tour, which offers the public a rare opportunity to experience a select group of private residences.

“The ‘House Tour’ has been annual tradition, which is now in its 23rd year,” said Linda Marshall, the museum’s executive director. “From my point of view, it’s a very unique and inspiring opportunity to see inside some of the homes on Beacon Hill.”

This year, the Nichols House Museum is partnering with the Colonial Society of Massachusetts, the William Hickling Prescott House and five private homeowners to showcase examples of historic preservation, as well as creative modern interpretation and adaptation in a broad range of architectural and interior design styles.

During the event, the Nichols House Museum also invites you to explore “Craftswomen: The Woodworking of Rose and Margaret Nichols in Arts & Crafts New England,” a special pop-up exhibition honoring a new museum acquisition, with proceeds supporting ongoing preservation and programming initiatives at the museum.

A reception also takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the William Hickling Prescott House at 55 Beacon St.

“It is an important fundraiser, and we’re very appreciative for the ongoing support that the event has received over the years,” Marshall said.

Tickets range from $125 from $500 each and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beacon-hill-holiday-house-tour-tickets-51308282454. (NOTE: Eventbrite ticket printouts will not be accepted at the houses – you must have a Holiday House Tour Booklet to enter. These booklets must be picked up at the Nichols House Museum on the day of the tour.)