A Year in Review – Looking Back at 2018

Jan. 9

Namrita Kapur-Dewinter, managing director of the Environmental Defense Fund’s EDF+Business, delivered her talk entitled “Leveraging Sustainable Finance for a Cleaner Planet” as the keynote speaker for the year’s first Beacon Hill Women’s Forum at Hampshire House.

Jan. 29

Boy Scout Troop #74 was reestablished after a 10-year absence when its members made the transition from Cub Scouts during a “crossover ceremony” at the Park Street School.

Feb. 4

The Beacon Hill Civic Association held its annual Winter Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Feb. 12

The Beacon Hill Civic Association announced it had reached an agreement regarding making ADA-compliant improvements to sidewalks in the Historic Beacon Hill District with City of Boston after several yeas of litigation.

The project was completed in September.

April 5

Lucy Grogan and Ali Ringenburg were named co-presidents of the Beacon Hill Business Association during its annual meeting at Hampshire House.

April 11

Beacon Hill resident Mark Kiefer discussed the life of his great aunt Nora Waln, who was a Quaker and accomplished international journalist, during a lecture at Beacon Hill Friends House.

April 27

The Friends of the Public Garden held its annual Green and White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel.

May 8

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum marked the end of its 2017-8 season with the fifth annual Charles Street Couture Fashion Show at Hampshire House.

May 13

The Friends of the Public Garden in Association with the city’s Parks Department sponsored the annual Duckling Day in honor of the classic children’s book, “Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey with a parade from Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and to the Public Garden near the Ducklings sculptures.

Every year, over 1,000 people meet up and parade through Boston’s most picturesque parks, dressed like characters from the story.

May 17

The Beacon Hill Garden Club sponsored its annual Tour of the Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill

The self-guided tour included 10 gardens of club members open to guests, as well as two “ribbon” gardens, which were restricted and viewable only from the street.

May 18

The Beacon Hill Nursery School held its annual fundraising gala at the Boston Public Library.

In keeping with the location, the theme of this year’s evening was based on the classic and beloved children’s book “Where The Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak.

May 21

Paula O’Keeffe received the 21st annual Beacon Award at the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s 96th annual meeting at the Union Club.

James E. Seagle Jr. president of Rogerson Communities, was the keynote speaker for the event.

May 31

The Longfellow Bridge reopened at 5 a.m. after years of reconstruction costing $300 million.

June 4

The 21st annual Beacon Hill Art Walk took place on the neighborhood’s North Slope.

July 8

Florina Pizzeria and Paninioteca of 16 Derne St. beat out around 30 vendors to take first prize in the popular vote in the second annual Boston Pizza Festival at City Hall Plaza.

Aug. 11

One of the neighborhood’s premier restaurants for more than two decades, Lala Rokh at 97 Mt. Vernon St. will close permanently after dinner service.

Aug. 31

The $12.5 million Frances Appleton Pedestrian Bridge linking Beacon Hill/Charles Circle to the Charles River Esplanade opened to the public.

The multi-use bridge was constructed as part of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s renovation of the Longfellow Bridge.

Sept. 15

The 2018 Moondance Gala to benefit the Esplanade Association took place on the Charles River Esplanade.

Sept. 23

The Beacon Hill Civic Association sponsored its 17th annual Fall HillFest on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street.

Oct. 12

Marisa J. Kelly was inducted as the 11th president of Suffolk University Friday during an inauguration ceremony at Tremont Temple’s Converse Hall.

Nov. 14

The Beacon Hill Civic Association held its annual “Garland and Greens” fundraiser at Hampshire House, with proceeds used to underwrite the cost of decorating the 1,100 gas-lamps on Charles Street for the holiday season.

Dec. 6

The Beacon Hill Business Association sponsored the “Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll” and tree-lighting on Charles Street.

As part of the festivities, Beacon Hill Chocolates at 91 Charles St. was the Joint Charles Street Committee’s annual Charles Street Storefront Decorating Competition.

Dec. 24

Thee Beacon Hill Bell Ringers performed traditional Christmas favorites performed on the original handbells on the steps of 13 Louisburg Square.

The neighborhood tradition dates back 94 years.