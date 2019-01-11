Area A-1 sees 1-Percent Drop in Part One Crime in ‘18

Area A-1 saw a 1-pecent decrease in violent and property crimes in 2018, compared with the previous year.

According to Boston Police, 2,573 incidents of Part One crime were reported between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 in the area, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown Downtown and the North End, as opposed to 2,586 during the same timeframe in 2017.

The number of homicides dropped to one in 2018 from two the year before while rapes and attempted rapes saw a slight uptick as the number rose to 22 from 21 in 2017.

Robberies and attempted robberies were down nearly 7 percent as the number dropped to 200 from 215 the previous year.

In contrast, domestic aggravated assaults saw an approximately 44-percent increase as the number climbed to 26 from 18 in 2017.

The rate of non-domestic aggravated assaults remained the same, with 266 incidents reported in both 2018 and 2017.

Commercial burglaries were up nearly 11 percent as the number climbed to 82 from 74 the previous year while residential burglaries were down nearly 5 percent as the number dropped to 64 from 61 in 2017.

Other burglaries saw a slight uptick, climbing to 11 incidents from 10 in 2017.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were down nearly 29 percent as the number fell to 307 from 431 the previous year while contrastingly, other larcenies rose nearly 25 percent as the number climbed to 1,514 from 1,375 the previous year.

Auto thefts saw a nearly 25-percent decrease as the number dropped to 83 from 110 in 2017.

Citywide, Part One crime was down around 4 percent as the total number of incidents fell to 18,057 from 18,715 the previous year.