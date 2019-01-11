Beacon Hill Architectural Commission Agenda

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m. at Boston City Hall – Piemonte Room (5th Floor).

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Appropriateness on the agenda below, review of architectural violations, and such business as may come before the commission, in accordance with Ch. 616 of the Acts of 1955, as amended. Applications are available for review, by appointment, during business hours at the office of the Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

After 5:30 p.m., enter and exit City Hall at the Dock Square entrance on Congress Street (across from Faneuil Hall).

I. VIOLATIONS

19.176 BH 60 Chestnut Street continued from 9-20-2018, 10-18-2018 & 12/20/2018 Public Hearings.

Applicant: John Holland, Holland Companies.

Proposed Work: Installation of deck railing at rooftop deck at rear garage; installation of HVAC condensers at garage roof; proposal to install temporary mesh screening in front of condensers.

II. DESIGN REVIEW

19.525 BH 71 Chestnut Street continued from 10-18-2018 & 11-15-2018 public hearings.

Applicant: Jennifer Mello

Proposed Work: At front façade re-point masonry; replace all sills and lintels with cast stone; remove existing iron grate over door and iron gate at door alcove; clean rust off existing steel beam and re-paint; replace existing wood panels in transom over double doors with new glass panes; repair all doors; replace deteriorated sections of wood trim in-kind; Replace first-story sixteen-light wood window in-kind; and re-paint all exterior wood elements.

19.042 BH 79 West Cedar Street continued from 9-20-2018 and 10-18-2018 public hearings.

Applicant: Sean P. Cryts

Proposed Work: Install brass flag mount into mortar on front elevation and install flagpole between windows on second story.

19.684 BH 81 Charles Street:

Applicant: Jim Fay

Proposed Work: At front façade replace window trim at ground floor commercial space in-kind.

19.629 BH 32-34 Hancock Street

Applicant: Kelly Robbins

Proposed Work: Amend application 17.892 BH to change design of approved fence at rear elevation.

19.628 BH 34 Beacon Street

Applicant: Mona Bonnot

Proposed Work: At roof replace flashing, repair railings, replace gutter and downspout, repair snow guards and repair chimneys; at front façade and side elevation re-point and repair masonry, and replace all windows in-kind; at side elevation repair window guards; and at front façade repair balconies including replacing wood ceiling in-kind, replace balcony sash in-kind; restore entry door, and replace glass at sidelights.

III. ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to the staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

► Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please note that following issuance of the determination sheet no further correspondence will be issued for the applications listed below.

The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the hearing. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.3850 or [email protected] Thank you.

Projects compliant with district standards and criteria

19.677 BH 27 Anderson Street: At front façade and side elevation replace six non-historic second-story vinyl one-over-one windows with wood one-over-one windows.

19.678 BH 58 Myrtle Street: At front façade remove four second-story storm windows and replace four non-historic second-story one-over-one wood windows with one-over-one wood windows.

19.664 BH 30 Pinckney Street: At front façade remove second-story storm windows; replace two non-historic second-story two-over-two wood windows with two-over-two wood windows; replace six non-historic second-story one-over-one wood windows with one-over-one wood windows; and replace two non-historic second-story transom wood windows with wood windows.

IV. Review and ratification of October 18, 2018; November 15, 2018; and December 20, 2018 Public Hearing Minutes

V. STAFF UPDATES

Projected adjournment: 7:30 p.m.

Date posted: 7 January 2019

Beacon Hill Architectural Commission

Paul Donnelly, Joel Pierce, Miguel Rosales (Vice-Chair), Kenneth Taylor (Chair), P.T. Vineburgh,

Alternates: Thomas Hopkins, Danielle Santos, Three Vacancies.