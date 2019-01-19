Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

47th Annual Beacon Hill Gala Online Auction

The Beacon Hill Civic Association Gala Committee is hard at work solidifying details for the 47th Annual Beacon Hill Gala, which takes place on Feb. 9, at the Omni Parker House.

In addition to the new venue, another new feature to this year’s gala will be an online auction. We are looking forward to seeing many of our friends and neighbors at the Omni on the Feb. 9. For those who can’t attend, the online auction will give all an opportunity to bid on silent auction items beginning Jan. 20, and through the night of the gala. Those of you planning to attend can also begin bidding on Jan. 20. The online auction, which includes many special and unique items and packages, can be found at www.biddingforgood.com/beaconhill. In addition to the online auction, there will be special drawing items the night of the event only for those attending the Gala!

We hope you can join us for this lovely evening of dinner, dancing, and community. All proceeds will benefit the BHCA and its many initiatives.

Health Care in the Streets –

Lessons from Three Decades of Caring for Boston’s Rough Sleepers

Dr. O’Connell, president and founding physician of the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program (BHCHP) and assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical

School, will speak at the Beacon Hill Civic Association, 74 Joy Street, on Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. This activity is free and open to the public. If possible, please bring donations of new or gently used winter outerwear, new hats, gloves and socks. Your generosity will be greatly appreciated by the BHCHP!

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Tuesday, Jan. 22: Events Committee Meeting. 6 p.m. 74 Joy Street.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

47th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Omni Parker House

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.