BHV to Host The Savvy Patient Healthcare Discussion

The Savvy Patient: Becoming a Partner in Your Own Health Care, with Gordon Moore, M.D. and Barbara Roop, Ph.D., J.D.to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 1:30-3 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 8, from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Central Library in Copley Square Commonwealth Salon, McKim Building, 700 Boylston St., Boston.

This event is free and open to the Public.

Join Beacon Hill Village at the Central Library for Savvy Patient, a two-part conversation between an experienced practitioner and health care systems expert (Moore) and a healthcare consumer advocae (Roop).

This free program will help you become a Savvy Patient empowered to ensure that the health care you receive meets your personal needs, not those of some hypothetical average patient. The conversations will cover the whole cycle of the doctor-patient relationship, from first interview to final days. You’ll learn to think through your health care in terms of risk vs. reward for you. Which interventions, from medications to surgery and everything in between, make sense for you? Are there alternatives and how do you evaluate them? Your questions will be welcome throughout both sessions.

Gordon Moore MD, MPH, was for 40 years a primary care doctor practicing in Cambridge. He is Professor of Population Medicine at Harvard Medical School, the lead author of a recent book Choice Matters: How Healthcare Consumers Make Decisions and Why Managers and Clinicians Should Care, and one of the world’s top authorities on designing and implementing healthcare delivery systems.

Barbara Roop is a health care reform advocate who has combined her health care policy studies with her political experiences working in the Dukakis Administration and Massachusetts Senate and as the leader of a grassroots, ballot campaign to make affordable health care a constitutional right for every Massachusetts resident — a campaign that was a contributing force in the creation of Romneycare and later Obamacare.

This program is partnership with the Boston Public Library. Please register at beaconhillvillage.org or by calling 617-723-9713.