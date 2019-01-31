Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA Young Friends

The Beacon Hill Civic Association is pleased to announce that our Young Friends group has been re-energized! The group is comprised of young professionals who live on Beacon Hill, and is led by Annabel Kupke, Andrew Falacci and Michael Madigan.

The BHCA membership demographic ranges from under 30 to over 80 years old, and each section of that range is important to us. The Young Friends bring an energy and commitment to becoming civically involved that is inspiring! “There is tremendous value in knowing your neighbors”, Falacci said recently, especially in the age of smart phones and other digital distractions. All three group leaders signed up for BHCA membership to become more engaged and involved in all aspects of their community and they seek to connect with and attract like-minded young people. As Falacci said “This is another reminder of how strong a neighborhood can be when different cohorts find each other and come together as one community”.

The next Young Friends Social will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 7-9 p.m., at Harvard Gardens on Cambridge Street, and every last Wednesday of the month thereafter. The cost of a BHCA membership for 35 years and under is $30. If you’d like to learn more, the Young Friends welcome you to come to their Social, or call the BHCA office for further details.

BHCA Gala Online Auction is now LIVE!

This year’s Beacon Hill Gala promises to bring new and exciting surprises. One new addition that 2019 Gala Chair Sandra Gilpatrick has brought to the 47th Gala is an online auction. With over 36 items, including art, health & fitness, travel, and unique experiences, there is something for everyone! The auction is live now and will conclude at the close of the gala on Feb. 9, at 11:30 p.m.

To create your bidding account:

1. Go to biddingforgood.com/beaconhill on either your mobile device or desktop computer.*

2. Click “Register” at the top of the screen.

3. Fill in all necessary fields.

4. Start bidding!

*Please note, you will need a smart phone to bid on items while at the Gala, so we recommend registering beforehand to save time.

We look forward to seeing you at the Omni Parker House on February 9th! For more information or to purchase tickets, go to bhcivic.org or call us at 617-227-1922.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Wednesday, February 6: Cambridge Street Committee Meeting. 6 p.m. 74 Joy St.

Zoning and Licensing Committee Meeting. 7 p.m. 74 Joy St.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Harvard Gardens – 7 p.m.

47th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Omni Parker House

Oscar Night – Sunday, Feb. 24, at Hampshire HouseVisit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.