Beacon Hill Pub Reopens

Jeremy Scanlon, director of operations, and Jeremy Garside, general

manager, of the Beacon Hill Pub.

Nearly three months after its abrupt closure, the Beacon Hill Pub reopened under new ownership on Friday.

The Greater Boston Bar Co., which also owns and operates the Tam at 222 Tremont St., Sullivan’s Tap at 168 Canal St. and Mary Ann’s on Beacon Street in Brighton, is the new proprietor. The investment group bought the building housing the Beacon Hill Pub for $5,543,500 million last summer, according to records on file with the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds.

“The big thing is we’re keeping the iconic dive-bar experience on Beacon Hill the same,” said Jeremy Scanlon, director of operations. “This place means a lot to a lot of people so we didn’t want to make many changes.”

One significant change from before, however, is that the bar will soon offer live music.

“We have a pretty cool stage setup that’s perfect for band or a deejay,” Scanlon said, adding that the bar has yet to book any live acts. “We’re going to feel out what the customers want and take it from there.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Garside, general manager, is looking forward to this new chapter in the Beacon Hill Pub’s history. “We’re loving the neighborhood so far,” he said. “We’re really excited to be open and can’t wait to get people back in here.”