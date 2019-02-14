Community Corner

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet Celebrates Three Years!

In 2016, Mark Kiefer, then President of the BHCA, had the idea of creating a monthly get together for BHCA members and their neighbors to share in a relaxed and congenial environment. It has become the most popular regular event of the BHCA, and many friendships were forged in those first months that are still going strong. Part of its popularity is due to the delicious hors d’oeuvres and the friendly service of Betsy Toczko!

The Beacon Hill Meet & Greet is held every first Monday of the month from 6-8 pm. Come join us!

Lois Brooks, Rachel Thurlow, Mark Kiefer, Melissa Lo and Patricia Tully at last week’s Beacon Hill Meet & Greet. The Beacon Hill Civic Association was pleased to celebrate three years of collaboration with Tom Kershaw’s 74 Chestnut St. team at last week’s Beacon Hill Meet and Greet.

Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program Clothing Drive a Huge Success

Many thanks to all our Beacon Hill neighbors who gave so generously to the recent BHCA clothing drive to benefit the work of Dr. Jim O’Connell and his patients at BHCHP. The clothes were delivered by BHCA volunteers to their Albany Street location last week, where they will be put to good use keeping our homeless population warm in these winter months. In addition, Rachel Thurlow, BHCA Director and Chair of the Cambridge Street Committee, gathered over 30 friends recently to assemble 50 winter kits filled with socks, hats, gloves and toiletries for Dr. Jim’s patients as well. Thanks to all!

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Monday, Feb. 18: Architecture Committee Meeting; 5p.m. at 74 Joy Street.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

Oscar Night – Sunday, Feb. 24, at Hampshire House

BHCA Young Friends Social – Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Harvard Gardens, 7-9 p.m.

Historic Preservation Roundtable – Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Museum of African American History, 6-8 p.m.

Evening at Friends House – Thursday, March 28, 6-8 Chestnut Street, 6-9 p.m.

Founders Circle Reception – Tuesday, April 30, Grogan & Company, 6-8 p.m.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.