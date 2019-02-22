Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Street sweeping is approaching!

The Street Cleaning Program on Beacon Hill kicks off March 1 and will run until Dec. 31. Along with street sweeping come tow trucks for those unfortunate few who forget to check the posted street signs for the sweeping schedule and parking restrictions on the street they park.

The City of Boston makes it easy not to forget. Check out boston.gov to find everything you need to know about the program, including when the streets are cleaned on Beacon Hill and how to sign up for Tow Alerts. These alerts will be sent to those who register the street on which they are parked via email or text message before street sweeping day.

Other options available to residents include downloading the entire street cleaning schedule from the city’s website or calling 311 to find out when the street on which they are parked will be swept and to report a street that needs to be cleaned.

City of Boston’s website includes other street sweeping information as well. For example, street sweeping is not always cancelled because of rain. Light rain can actually help the sweepers clean the streets. Call 311 for information on any street sweeping cancellations.

The city also sends alerts for street occupancy permits. To receive alerts the day before a temporary no-parking zone goes into effect for moving trucks, dumpsters, movie filming, etc., residents should visit boston.gov/streetoccupancy and enter their street name to begin the signup process.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.