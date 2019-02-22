Summer Offers Wide Range of Programs for Local Kids

While winter is still upon us, it’s already time for parents to look past the current school year and begin considering summer alternatives for their children. Boston-area kids can choose from a wide selection of offerings this year, including some half- and extended-day options, but enrollment for the unique programs described below is limited. So don’t hesitate and miss out during this summer.

The Boston Children’s School, located at Charles River Park in the West End, has provided its Summer Fun Program the past 37 years under the guidance of Judy Langer, who has served as the program’s executive director since its inception, and her husband, Dr. Robert Langer.

Summer Fun is open to 3- to 7-year-olds and not limited to students from the school. Children are organized by age and supervised by certified teachers and teacher-interns from local colleges. Activities include children’s science, music appreciation, gymnastics and beginner’s tennis, as well as swimming at the nearby Clubs at Charles River Park.

The program is based at an air-conditioned facility with six classrooms, two library areas and an art room, but campers also venture off the campus on bi-weekly field trips. “It’s an oasis in the city,” Judy Langer said.

For more information, call Judy Langer at 617-367-6239 or visit www.bostonchildrensschool.org.

Conveniently located in the Back Bay, “Summer in the City at Kingsley” at the Kingsley Montessori School allows children ages 3 to 12 to explore a unique theme each week, including nature, sports, arts, music, engineering, and adventure. The program offers five weekly sessions between June 24 and Aug. 2 – it is closed during week of July 1 – for both its Elementary and Early Childhood groups. (A half-day option is also offered for the Early Childhood group.)

“What sets us apart from other summer camp programs is that we’re not trying to escape the city,” said Tyler Nay, director of auxiliary programs. “We want kids to have a unique summer experience in the city we all love.”

Visit kingsley.org for more information.

Shady Hill School, located on an 11-acre campus in West Cambridge equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and playing fields, is offering a full-day science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) program for first- through fifth-graders from June 17 through Aug. 2 (No programming is offered during the week of July 1.)

For more than 100 years, the school “has been known for its progressive, child-centered education program, and Summer STEAM is modeled on this acclaimed tradition,” according to an official statement. Each weeklong session is led by expert instructors and uses hands-on projects to explore unique themes, including dinosaurs, space, the animal kingdom, and robots and drones.

“We’re trying to get kids to be curious about the world around them and seek answers to problems they identify,” said Mike Evans, director of auxiliary programming. “It’s really about getting kids to fall in love with STEAM programming.”

Torit Montessori, located across from Massachusetts General Hospital at 300 Cambridge St., is partnering with Empow Studios, sports coaches, and specialty teachers this summer to offer its Summer STEAM, Arts and Sports Camp for kids ages 7 to 12, as well as its Summer Preprimary program for younger children. STEAM activities include an eclectic mix of robotics, coding, game design, arts, drama, swimming, tennis, soccer and field trips.

Summer at Torit offers three-week sessions beginning June 17 through Aug. 16, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with no programming July 4. Lunches and snacks are included, and an extended-day option is also available from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

“Torit’s summer STEAM program offers an eclectic mix of activities throughout the summer, so parents don’t have to choose one kind of camp over another,” said Kristen Mansharamani, head of school. “Torit’s program gets them outside every day, and they enjoy weekly field trips, access to Boston’s outdoor amenities for swimming, tennis and soccer, and art, drama and Empow workshops. Parents especially love that lunch and snack are included in tuition.” Visit toritschool.org for more information.