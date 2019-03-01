News Ward 5 Democrat Meeting by Beacon Hill Times Staff • March 1, 2019 • 0 Comments State Sen. Will Brownsberger, Rep. Chynah Tyler and City Councilor Ed Flynn spoke about their agendas for the upcoming year at the February meeting of the Boston Ward 5 Democrats. Pictured is Sen. Brownsberger with some Ward 5 members at the meeting. From left to right are: Molly Hitt, Carol Krupa,, Bob Binney, Kathy Judge, Kenzie Bok, Sen. Brownsberger, Suzanne Comtois, Diane Barry, Coleman Lynds, Sharon Durkan, and Enid Pope.