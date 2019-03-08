Beacon Hiller Pelzek to Run Boston Marathon

Ashley Pelzek of Beacon Hill will be running the Boston Marathon as part of the Joslin Diabetes team.The following is her motivation to undertake the six month long preparation for the Marathon.

Ashely Pelzek’s childhood changed when her older brother, Jason, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 12. Now, she’s training to run her first Boston Marathon as a part of Team Joslin which supports Joslin Diabetes Center, a global leader in research, care, and education.

When Jason was first diagnosed, it was difficult for her and her younger brother to understand the gravity of the situation. “To us what it really meant was that all the food with sugar in it was gone. Everything was different,” Ashley said. As they got older, they learned how to recognize signs of low blood sugar or a diabetic coma and what to do. All three kids were active, playing basketball throughout school. Jason’s experience with diabetes inspired him to become an RN, and he now works in a pediatric unit that specializes in diagnosing and treating diabetes.

With a goal of $10,000, Ashley hopes to help children who, like her brother, are faced with difficult decisions every day. She is excited for the atmosphere of the Boston Marathon because “everyone’s running Boston for a reason, whether it’s for someone or they’re training for a life-long goal.” For more of Ashley’s story and to donate to her cause, visit: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/joslin-diabetes-center-inc-boston-2019/ashleypelzek. Joslin Diabetes Center is world-renowned for its deep expertise in diabetes treatment and research. A federally designated Diabetes Research Center, affiliated with Harvard Medical School, Joslin is dedicated to finding a cure for diabetes and ensuring that people with diabetes live long, healthy lives.We develop and disseminate innovative patient therapies and scientific discoveries throughout the world. For more information, visit www.joslin.org.