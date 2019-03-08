Police Briefs 03-07-2019

Beacon Hill Beat

Breaking and Entering – Motor Vehicle

02/20/19 – A victim reported he parked his 2015 Toyota Camry on Grove Street, but when he returned to his vehicle at about 2 p.m., he observed that the right rear passenger’s side window was broken, the belongings in his vehicle were thrown around and two bank cards and U.S. currency had been stolen. The victim reported his bank cards had been used by the suspect(s), and they were subsequently cancelled.

Larceny 02/20/19 – A victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse at a Boylston Street lounge at about 6:10 p.m. Video footage from the bar shows the suspect leaning over the bar and removing the wallet before hiding it under a coat. The victim reported fraudulent charges on her bank cards.