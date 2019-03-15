Gina Paglucia Morrison Named New BHV Executive Director

Gina Paglucia Morrison has been named Executive Director of Beacon Hill Village (BHV), a nonprofit membership organization serving more than 370 people age 50 and over who live in downtown Boston neighborhoods.

Gina Paglucia Morrison.

Morrison, who joined BHV as Member Services Coordinator and Grant Writer last spring, was chosen after an extensive search by the board of directors. She succeeds Laura Connors, who is retiring May 1 after seven years at the helm of the organization that inspired the founding of more than 350 villages nationwide and beyond.

“We are thrilled about Morrison’s appointment as Executive Director, confident that she will ably guide BHV through its next phase of growth and provide the leadership the staff, board and committees have enjoyed during Connors’s term of office,” said BHV President Douglas Fitzsimmons, who led the search committee.

Opening in 2002, BHV’s initial focus was to help its members remain in the multi-generational neighborhoods they love, living their lives to the fullest as they age. It now sees that mission in the larger context of creating opportunities to choose how aging is lived and to change how aging is valued.

“I truly believe in the BHV mission of enabling older adults to live lives of value and age on their own terms within their community,” said Morrison. “I am delighted to be taking on this leadership role and to be part of BHV’s future.”

Prior to joining BHV, Morrison worked as a consumer and industry researcher, strategy consultant and project manager for 20 years. In the past few years, however, her passion and interests turned to working with older adults, healthcare advocacy and the patient experience.

“Sparked by witnessing the challenges my parents faced as they aged, I became convinced there had to be a better way,” said Morrison. She researched the field and sought volunteer work that would give her hands-on education while utilizing her business skills. She interned at an elder services agency, served as an ombudsman in a long-term care facility, volunteered at her local Council on Aging and taught community classes on balance and fall prevention.

In addition to her work at Beacon Hill Village, Morrison also co-chairs the Dana-Farber Patient and Family Advisory Council, a team of patients, caregivers and Dana-Farber leadership that works to support and enhance the patient and family experience.