Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association hosts Public Meeting with MGH

Over sixty neighbors attended last week’s public meeting at the BHCA to discuss the planned expansion of MGH on Cambridge Street. Representatives of MGH included Sally Mason Boemer, Senior VP of Administration and Finance, David Hantichak, VP and Nicholas Haney, Project Manager.

Ms. Mason Boemer explained that the world-renowned medical center must expand to make sure the facilities can deliver state of the art care. The new construction on Cambridge Street between Blossom and North Anderson Streets is proposed to include 450 new single rooms, as well as an underground garage, ground floor retail, and operations and mechanical floors within a two-towered structure.

More information on this proposed project can be found on the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) website or by using this link: http://bit.ly/MGH-PNF (187 pages, PDF)

Comments on this phase of the review are due to the BPDA by March 22nd. If you wish to submit written comments, those should be submitted to: Katelyn Sullivan, Senior Project Manager