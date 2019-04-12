Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Councilor Ed Flynn visits the BHCA

Councilor Ed Flynn visited the Beacon Hill Civic Association offices for our April First Friday Coffee Hour.

Councilor Ed Flynn is a lifelong resident of District 2, where he has been involved as a community activist and youth sports coach. Before taking his seat as District 2 City Councilor, he was a Probation Officer at Suffolk Superior Court.

In addition to being a Boston Public Schools parent at Boston Latin School, Councilor Flynn is a member of several neighborhood organizations throughout the district. Councilor Flynn served for 24 years in the U.S. Navy, both on active duty and in the reserves. He served in the Navy’s 5th Fleet and at Joint Task Force Guantanamo. He is a Veteran of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM and helped coordinate disaster relief efforts in Haiti. Flynn is retired from the U.S. Navy.

Flynn also served for five years in the U.S. Department of Labor under President Bill Clinton, where he worked to expand access to affordable health care and increase the federal minimum wage.

Councilor Flynn’s region covers a section of Beacon Hill that includes Joy Street, Myrtle Street (until the playground), Cambridge Street, Hancock Street, and Bowdoin Street. The rest of his district includes South Boston, Chinatown, Back Bay, Bay Village, the Seaport and most of downtown Boston. He says that 53% of development happening in Boston is happening inside his district.

Pedestrian safety is one of his biggest concerns. With trouble spots such as the back entrance of the Charles/MGH T station and the heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Cambridge Street, the coffee hour attendees had much to discuss with Flynn. The councilor is also looking to develop higher fines for contractors working on weekends without permits, and he supports an increase in affordable housing and job training. He has worked with Councilor Josh Zakim to decrease the length of the Hempfest or Freedom Rally held on Boston Common.

The BHCA will host a Candidates Forum in September where our candidates for City Councilor and At-Large Councilors can discuss the issues important to them and to Beacon Hill.

PLEASE REMEMBER!

Our members are the eyes and ears of our neighborhood. If you see an abuse of contractor parking permits or any other issue affecting the neighborhood, please call the BHCA. We’ll do our best to find a solution.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Wednesday, April 17: Membership Committee Meeting at 6pm. 74 Joy Street.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

Founders Circle Reception – Tuesday, April 30th

New Members Reception – May 2nd

BHCA Annual Meeting – May 20th

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information about any of these events.