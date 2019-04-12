Local Residents Turco and Altenhoff Are Top Sellers of Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA) is proud to announce their 2018-19 Girl Scout Cookie Program was a success across the council, with local girls selling more than 2.3 million packages of cookies to customers in their communities. Gabriella Turco of Troop 65321 in Boston is GSEMA’s 2019 Top Cookie Seller, with the seventh-grader selling 5,088 packages of cookies. Troop 65321 was also the top selling troop in the council, having sold 17,756 packages of cookies.

Gabriella and Troop 65321 are using their cookie proceeds to help fund their 2020 trip to the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) World Centre lodges in London, Paris, and Switzerland. The troop donated all their earned cookie credits (valued at $2,184) to send six local girls in care of the Department of Children & Families to attend April Vacation Adventures at Camp Cedar Hill in Waltham. The donation is part of their project to earn the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award Girl Scout Cadettes can achieve, in partnership with Wonderfund of Massachusetts.

As part of the recognition for her achievement, Gabriella will serve as CEO for a Day at GSEMA’s executive office in Boston.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts’s Top Five Cookie Sellers for 2019 are:

1. Gabriella Turco, Troop 65321, Boston (5,088 packages)

2. Marianne O’Connell, Troop 65007, Medford (3,010 packages)

3. Karen Altenhoff, Troop 65321, Boston (3,000 packages)

4. Alivia Caruso, Troop 68282, Quincy (2,611 packages)

5. Brianna Joyce, Troop 85383, Quincy (2,270 packages)

“Girl Scouts across our council once again embraced the ‘Cookie Boss’ spirit this season, whether they were gaining confidence speaking in public, learning how to handle money, managing unpredictable weather during booth sales, or dreaming big for their sales goals,” says Barbara Fortier, chief operations officer at Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts. “We’re so thankful for the community’s support as Girl Scouts step up to become leaders and fund their next adventures through the cookie program.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest girl-run entrepreneurial program in the world, teaches girls essential life skills, including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. gsema.org

We’re Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA) We’re 45,000 strong, with 30,000 girls and 15,000 volunteers in 178 communities in eastern Massachusetts who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. GSEMA is the 10th largest Girl Scout council in the United States, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, join, or learn more, visit gsema.org.