City Winery Boston Announces Summertime Outdoor Location on the Greenway

Boston’s City Winery announces a second downtown location and is set to expand the city’s vibrant pop-up scene. Boston’s first and only outdoor wine garden, City Winery on The Greenway, will open its doors this spring on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on Dewey Square. The wine garden, a partnership with the nonprofit Greenway Conservancy, will be open on Wednesdays & Fridays 3:30-10 p.m., Saturdays 1 – 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. City Winery on The Greenway will open its doors this May with specific details to be announced soon.

The wine garden, conveniently located on Dewey Square across from South Station on one of the most picturesque sections of downtown Boston, will provide a sophisticated urban oasis and will be a fun and friendly destination for families, friends, co-workers, tourists, and large groups to gather, play and unwind.

City Winery will be serving their award-winning locally crafted wine on tap, including multiple varieties of reds, whites, and rosé. City Winery sources their grapes from all around the world and serves 80% of their wine on tap, greatly minimizing any packaging or waste, in line with their commitment to sustainable and green practices.

“We are proud to be made locally in Boston,” said Avi Kent, Chief Growth Officer for City Winery. “City Winery is excited to enjoy our first summer outdoors on The Greenway. We can’t wait to bring what we do at our existing Boston location with wine and food to The Greenway, reaching a whole new audience of locals, downtown workers, and visitors throughout the warmer months in Boston.”

“City Winery on The Greenway builds on the Conservancy’s history of bringing new innovations to Boston by creating a downtown open-air wine garden,” said Samantha McGinnis, Programs and Earned Income Director at the Greenway Conservancy. “We’re excited to work with a sustainability focused local partner like City Winery to build an iconic Boston destination this summer in our contemporary public park.”

City Winery has also partnered with Boston brewery, Harpoon to offer locally-made craft beer and cider at City Winery on The Greenway. The Mediterranean-inspired menu of charcuterie, cheeses, olives and nuts will complement the wine garden experience.

Consistent with other City Winery locations in Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Nashville, and Atlanta, City Winery on The Greenway will evoke the romance of being in wine country with a warm and inviting décor, using wood and actual wine barrels, and creating an ambiance for everyone to enjoy during the warmer months in Boston.

For more information, visit www.citywinery.com/boston/thegreenway

City Winery, founded in New York in 2008 by Michael Dorf, strives to deliver the highest-end combined culinary and cultural experiences to urban food, wine, and music enthusiasts.

Opened in 2017, City Winery Boston is a fully functioning winery, restaurant/bar, music venue, and private event space located in the heart of Downtown Boston at 80 Beverly Street, steps from TD Garden. City Winery is a contemporary 30,000 square foot haven for those who are passionate about wine, music and culinary arts. The décor evokes the romance of being in wine country, from the exposed stainless-steel fermenting tanks and French oak barrels, to the aroma of fermenting grapes. The winery has produced dozens of in-house wines sourced from vineyards in California, Oregon, Washington, and Argentina. The globally inspired, locally sourced, wine-focused food menu is conceived for pairing and sharing. The concert venue hosts 450 ticketed shows per year and accommodates up to 280 guests, all seated at tables with complete beverage and dining service, ensuring a comfortable and intimate “listening room” experience. The Greenway is the contemporary public park in the heart of Boston. The Greenway welcomes millions of visitors annually to gather, play, unwind, and explore. The Greenway Conservancy is the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway. The majority of the public park’s annual budget is generously provided by private sources.