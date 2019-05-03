Local Trainer Opens New Fitness Studio

By Astrid Lium

In 2011, when Renvil Doman opened his first fitness studio in Beacon Hill, he sensed that it was the start of something big. The local entrepreneur and personal trainer aimed to expand his business and motivate clients to stay in shape while having fun.

Eight years later, the owner of REPS Fitness Studio and Beacon Hill Yoga, continues to realize his original vision for a community workout hub and fitness empire. On May 4, Doman will open the newest branch, located at 319 Cambridge St. The other locations are 57 Phillips St. in Beacon Hill and 781 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain.

“Being a part of this community is important to me, and I love helping people through fitness,” he says, pumping his fists and flashing a megawatt smile. “At REPS we are all about getting people from different walks of life to improve their health and well-being.”

The 2,600-square-foot space, located above Harvard Gardens restaurant, is considerably larger than the other three locations but bears a striking resemblance to them. It boasts the recognizable REPS logo and orange, gray and white color scheme. Visitors will also find the same workout gear—including stationary bikes, kettlebells and medicine balls—and similar upbeat music playlists during workouts.

This boutique studio has additional amenities to match its updated style. Designed with more of a night-club vibe in mind, it includes several speakers, subwoofers, strobe lights and a fog machine. For the more competitive bikers and those who choose to opt in, Doman has lined the front wall with leaderboards to help track progress, distance and speed. He has also maximized the extra space and installed lockers for patron use.

“I want people to feel like they can come here and spend a good hour getting the best workout,” says Doman. “And I want them to enjoy themselves while pushing their limits.”

REPS offers pre-package sale options for classes and personal training. Drop-in rates are also available for last-minute exercisers attending fitness classes.

The grand-opening party will be held at the studio Saturday, May 4, 8 a.m. -3:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 5, 9a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The celebration is open to the public and will include refreshments and free REPSCYCLE and KORECYCLE classes. The classes are available to everyone, but spots are limited and online registration is required.

For more information, visit www.reps57.com.