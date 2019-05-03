New Trees Coming to Beacon Hill

Street Address current pit size expand pit to: Species to be planted Notes:

41 Anderson St 2×5 none ACER RUBRUM OCT. GLORY Plant @ T

55 Anderson St 3×5 none PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS Plant @ T

33 Beacon St 3×5 none QUERCUS PHELLOS Plant @ T

42 Beacon St 3×5 none LIRIODENDRON ‘EMERALD CITY’ Plant @ T

67 Beacon St 3×5 none PRUNUS ROSACEAE ‘OKAME’ on side. Plant @ T. re-set fence

138 Cambridge St 3×5 none TAXODIUM DISTICHUM On Temple St. Plant @ T

167-171 Cambridge St 4×5 none ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’ Plant @ T

175 Cambridge St 4×5 none ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’ Plant @ T

175 Cambridge St 4×5 none ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’ Plant @ T

175 Cambridge St 4×5 none ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’ Plant @ T

175 Cambridge St 4×5 none ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’ Plant @ T

175 Cambridge St 4×5 none ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’ Plant @ T

20 Charles St 3×5 none QUERCUS PHELLOS Plant @ T. re-set fence

47 Charles St 3×5 none LIRIODENDRON ‘EMERALD CITY’ Plant @ T

63 Charles St 3×5 none GINKGO BILOBA Plant @ T. re-set fence

70 Charles St 3×5 none GLEDITSIA TRI. INERMIS SKYLINE Plant @ T. re-set fence

30 Chestnut St 2×5 none PRUNUS ROSACEAE ‘OKAME’ Plant @ T

61 Chestnut St 3×5 none TILIA CORDATA ‘GREEN SPIRE’ Plant @ T. re-set fence

9 Hancock St 3×5 none PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS Plant @ T. re-set fence

33 Hancock St 3×5 none MALUS ‘GOLDEN RAINDROPS’ Plant @ T. re-set fence

24 Mount Vernon St 3×5 none ULMUS WILSONIANA ‘PROSPECTOR’ Plant @ T

80 Mount Vernon St 2×2 2×7 QUERCUS PHELLOS Expand Tree Pit. Plant @ T

87 Myrtle St 2.5×5 none ACER RUBRUM OCT. GLORY Grind stump. Plant @ T. Re-set fence

109 Myrtle St 3×5 none CARPINUS BETULUS ‘FASTIGIATE’ Remove Fence. Plant @ T

119 Myrtle St 3×5 none ACER RUBRUM OCT. GLORY Plant @ T. re-set fence

124 Myrtle St 3×5 none ACER RUBRUM OCT. GLORY Plant @ T

30 Phillips St 3×5 none LIRIODENDRON ‘EMERALD CITY’ Plant @ T

62 Phillips St 3×5 none TILIA CORDATA ‘GREEN SPIRE’ Plant @ T. re-set fence

46 Pinckney St none 3×5 QUERCUS ACUTISSIMA cut pit. Plant @ T

52 Pinckney St none 3×5 MALUS ‘GOLDEN RAINDROPS’ cut pit. Plant @ T

76 Pinckney St 2×5 none GINKGO BILOBA Plant @ T.

90 Pinckney St 2×5 none PRUNUS ROSACEAE ‘OKAME’ Plant @ T. re-set fence

8 Revere St 2×5 none CARPINUS BETULUS ‘FASTIGIATE’ Plant @ T. re-set fence

40 Revere St 2×2 2.5×6 TILIA CORDATA ‘GREEN SPIRE’ Expand Tree Pit. Plant @ T

22 River St 2×5 none PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS Plant @ T. re-set fence

50 River St 2×5 none PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS On side. Plant @ T

25 S Russell St 3×5 none GLEDITSIA TRI. INERMIS SKYLINE Plant @ T

29 S Russell St 3×5 none QUERCUS ACUTISSIMA Plant @ T

48 S Russell St 3×5 none PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS Plant @ T

58 Temple St 3×5 none GLEDITSIA TRI. INERMIS SKYLINE Plant @ T

27 Temple St 3×5 none ACER TRUNCATUM ‘NORWEGIAN SUNSET’ Plant @ T

23 Temple St 3×5 none QUERCUS BICOLOR Plant @ T

15 Temple St 3×5 none PRUNUS ROSACEAE ‘OKAME’ Plant @ T

9 Temple St 3×5 none GINKGO BILOBA Plant @ T

81 W Cedar St 3×5 none GINKGO BILOBA On side. Plant @ T

82 W Cedar St 3×5 none QUERCUS ACUTISSIMA On side. Plant @ T