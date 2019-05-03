News

New Trees Coming to Beacon Hill

Street Address             current pit size         expand pit to:                          Species to be planted                                                     Notes:

41 Anderson St                 2×5                     none                     ACER RUBRUM OCT. GLORY                               Plant @ T

55 Anderson St                 3×5                     none                     PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS                               Plant @ T

33 Beacon St                    3×5                     none                          QUERCUS PHELLOS                                    Plant @ T

42 Beacon St                    3×5                     none                 LIRIODENDRON ‘EMERALD CITY’                           Plant @ T

67 Beacon St                    3×5                     none                   PRUNUS ROSACEAE ‘OKAME’               on side. Plant @ T. re-set fence

138 Cambridge St             3×5                     none                       TAXODIUM DISTICHUM                       On Temple St. Plant @ T

167-171 Cambridge St       4×5                     none               ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’                          Plant @ T

175 Cambridge St             4×5                     none               ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’                          Plant @ T

175 Cambridge St             4×5                     none               ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’                          Plant @ T

175 Cambridge St             4×5                     none               ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’                          Plant @ T

175 Cambridge St             4×5                     none               ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’                          Plant @ T

175 Cambridge St             4×5                     none               ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’                          Plant @ T

20 Charles St                    3×5                     none                          QUERCUS PHELLOS                           Plant @ T. re-set fence

47 Charles St                    3×5                     none                 LIRIODENDRON ‘EMERALD CITY’                           Plant @ T

63 Charles St                    3×5                     none                            GINKGO BILOBA                              Plant @ T. re-set fence

70 Charles St                    3×5                     none                 GLEDITSIA TRI. INERMIS SKYLINE                   Plant @ T. re-set fence

30 Chestnut St                 2×5                     none                   PRUNUS ROSACEAE ‘OKAME’                              Plant @ T

61 Chestnut St                 3×5                     none                   TILIA CORDATA ‘GREEN SPIRE’                    Plant @ T. re-set fence

9 Hancock St                    3×5                     none                     PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS                       Plant @ T. re-set fence

33 Hancock St                  3×5                     none                  MALUS ‘GOLDEN RAINDROPS’                    Plant @ T. re-set fence

24 Mount Vernon St          3×5                     none              ULMUS WILSONIANA ‘PROSPECTOR’                         Plant @ T

80 Mount Vernon St          2×2                      2×7                           QUERCUS PHELLOS                        Expand Tree Pit. Plant @ T

87 Myrtle St                    2.5×5                    none                     ACER RUBRUM OCT. GLORY            Grind stump. Plant @ T. Re-set fence

109 Myrtle St                    3×5                     none                 CARPINUS BETULUS ‘FASTIGIATE’                Remove Fence. Plant @ T

119 Myrtle St                    3×5                     none                     ACER RUBRUM OCT. GLORY                      Plant @ T. re-set fence

124 Myrtle St                    3×5                     none                     ACER RUBRUM OCT. GLORY                               Plant @ T

30 Phillips St                     3×5                     none                 LIRIODENDRON ‘EMERALD CITY’                           Plant @ T

62 Phillips St                     3×5                     none                   TILIA CORDATA ‘GREEN SPIRE’                    Plant @ T. re-set fence

46 Pinckney St                none                     3×5                         QUERCUS ACUTISSIMA                             cut pit. Plant @ T

52 Pinckney St                none                     3×5                   MALUS ‘GOLDEN RAINDROPS’                        cut pit. Plant @ T

76 Pinckney St                  2×5                     none                            GINKGO BILOBA                                      Plant @ T.

90 Pinckney St                  2×5                     none                   PRUNUS ROSACEAE ‘OKAME’                     Plant @ T. re-set fence

8 Revere St                       2×5                     none                 CARPINUS BETULUS ‘FASTIGIATE’                  Plant @ T. re-set fence

40 Revere St                     2×2                     2.5×6                   TILIA CORDATA ‘GREEN SPIRE’                 Expand Tree Pit. Plant @ T

22 River St                        2×5                     none                     PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS                       Plant @ T. re-set fence

50 River St                        2×5                     none                     PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS                         On side. Plant @ T

25 S Russell St                   3×5                     none                 GLEDITSIA TRI. INERMIS SKYLINE                           Plant @ T

29 S Russell St                   3×5                     none                        QUERCUS ACUTISSIMA                                  Plant @ T

48 S Russell St                   3×5                     none                     PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS                               Plant @ T

58 Temple St                    3×5                     none                 GLEDITSIA TRI. INERMIS SKYLINE                           Plant @ T

27 Temple St                    3×5                     none          ACER TRUNCATUM ‘NORWEGIAN SUNSET’                     Plant @ T

23 Temple St                    3×5                     none                          QUERCUS BICOLOR                                    Plant @ T

15 Temple St                    3×5                     none                   PRUNUS ROSACEAE ‘OKAME’                              Plant @ T

9 Temple St                      3×5                     none                            GINKGO BILOBA                                      Plant @ T

81 W Cedar St                   3×5                     none                            GINKGO BILOBA                                On side. Plant @ T

82 W Cedar St             3×5           none         QUERCUS ACUTISSIMA On side. Plant @ T

