New Trees Coming to Beacon Hill

Street Address current pit size expand pit to: Species to be planted Notes:
41 Anderson St 2×5 none ACER RUBRUM OCT. GLORY Plant @ T
55 Anderson St 3×5 none PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS Plant @ T
33 Beacon St 3×5 none QUERCUS PHELLOS Plant @ T
42 Beacon St 3×5 none LIRIODENDRON ‘EMERALD CITY’ Plant @ T
67 Beacon St 3×5 none PRUNUS ROSACEAE ‘OKAME’ on side. Plant @ T. re-set fence
138 Cambridge St 3×5 none TAXODIUM DISTICHUM On Temple St. Plant @ T
167-171 Cambridge St 4×5 none ULMUS CARPINIFOLIA ‘ACCOLADE’ Plant @ T
20 Charles St 3×5 none QUERCUS PHELLOS Plant @ T. re-set fence
47 Charles St 3×5 none LIRIODENDRON ‘EMERALD CITY’ Plant @ T
63 Charles St 3×5 none GINKGO BILOBA Plant @ T. re-set fence
70 Charles St 3×5 none GLEDITSIA TRI. INERMIS SKYLINE Plant @ T. re-set fence
30 Chestnut St 2×5 none PRUNUS ROSACEAE ‘OKAME’ Plant @ T
61 Chestnut St 3×5 none TILIA CORDATA ‘GREEN SPIRE’ Plant @ T. re-set fence
9 Hancock St 3×5 none PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS Plant @ T. re-set fence
33 Hancock St 3×5 none MALUS ‘GOLDEN RAINDROPS’ Plant @ T. re-set fence
24 Mount Vernon St 3×5 none ULMUS WILSONIANA ‘PROSPECTOR’ Plant @ T
80 Mount Vernon St 2×2 2×7 QUERCUS PHELLOS Expand Tree Pit. Plant @ T
87 Myrtle St 2.5×5 none ACER RUBRUM OCT. GLORY Grind stump. Plant @ T. Re-set fence
109 Myrtle St 3×5 none CARPINUS BETULUS ‘FASTIGIATE’ Remove Fence. Plant @ T
119 Myrtle St 3×5 none ACER RUBRUM OCT. GLORY Plant @ T. re-set fence
124 Myrtle St 3×5 none ACER RUBRUM OCT. GLORY Plant @ T
30 Phillips St 3×5 none LIRIODENDRON ‘EMERALD CITY’ Plant @ T
62 Phillips St 3×5 none TILIA CORDATA ‘GREEN SPIRE’ Plant @ T. re-set fence
46 Pinckney St none 3×5 QUERCUS ACUTISSIMA cut pit. Plant @ T
52 Pinckney St none 3×5 MALUS ‘GOLDEN RAINDROPS’ cut pit. Plant @ T
76 Pinckney St 2×5 none GINKGO BILOBA Plant @ T.
90 Pinckney St 2×5 none PRUNUS ROSACEAE ‘OKAME’ Plant @ T. re-set fence
8 Revere St 2×5 none CARPINUS BETULUS ‘FASTIGIATE’ Plant @ T. re-set fence
40 Revere St 2×2 2.5×6 TILIA CORDATA ‘GREEN SPIRE’ Expand Tree Pit. Plant @ T
22 River St 2×5 none PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS Plant @ T. re-set fence
50 River St 2×5 none PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS On side. Plant @ T
25 S Russell St 3×5 none GLEDITSIA TRI. INERMIS SKYLINE Plant @ T
29 S Russell St 3×5 none QUERCUS ACUTISSIMA Plant @ T
48 S Russell St 3×5 none PRUNUS SUB AUTUMNALIS Plant @ T
58 Temple St 3×5 none GLEDITSIA TRI. INERMIS SKYLINE Plant @ T
27 Temple St 3×5 none ACER TRUNCATUM ‘NORWEGIAN SUNSET’ Plant @ T
23 Temple St 3×5 none QUERCUS BICOLOR Plant @ T
15 Temple St 3×5 none PRUNUS ROSACEAE ‘OKAME’ Plant @ T
9 Temple St 3×5 none GINKGO BILOBA Plant @ T
81 W Cedar St 3×5 none GINKGO BILOBA On side. Plant @ T
82 W Cedar St 3×5 none QUERCUS ACUTISSIMA On side. Plant @ T