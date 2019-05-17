An Honor Esplanade Named Winner of Contest For ‘Natural Landmarks Worth Saving’

The Charles River Esplanade has been named the winner of a contest sponsored by the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) that recognized “natural landmarks worth saving.”

“Congratulations to the Charles River Esplanade for winning AAE’s landmarks competition,” Dr. Keith V. Krell, president of the Chicago-based organization that represents 8,000 dental specialists worldwide, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to have hosted a contest that highlighted four important natural landmarks throughout the U.S. that are meaningful to so many local citizens and visitors.”

The Esplanade is a 3.2-mile long, 64-acre linear state park along the banks of the Charles River, spanning from the Museum of Science to the Boston University Bridge. Besides providing a natural landscape of 1,700 trees and 14 ornamental gardens, the park, which is enjoyed by an estimated 3 million visitors each year, is home to the Hatch Memorial Shell, numerous historical monuments and more than five miles of pathways for walking, running or biking.

The Esplanade Association, the nonprofit steward of the park, will be receive a $20,000 donation from AAE, which will provide an additional $30,000 in free endodontic services to those in need in the City of Boston.

“People throughout Greater Boston will benefit greatly from the generous $20,000 donation of the American Association of Endodontists to the Esplanade Association through its Landmarks Worth Saving contest,” Michael Nichols, the Esplanade Association’s executive director, said in a press release. “Our group exists solely to maintain, revitalize, enhance and program the 64-acre Charles River Esplanade. AAE’s grant is a fitting way to honor the 10th anniversary of the park being designated as a Boston Landmark by the Boston Landmarks Commission in July 2009. Further, we’re delighted that AAE will also donate $30,000 in endodontic services to people in Boston.”

Besides the Esplanade, other landmarks in the contest, which generated more than 400,000 votes nationwide, included the Chicago River of Chicago, Ill.; the Phil Hardberger Park of San Antonio, Texas; and Wissahickon Valley Park in Philadelphia, Pa.