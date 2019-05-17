Laura Fleming and Marcia Metz Recognized for Their Service to Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA) was pleased to recognize volunteers Laura Fleming and Marcia Metz from Boston for their service to girls and the community. The awards were presented at GSEMA’s annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on May 4, 2019, at the Sheraton Framingham Hotel. More than 100 individuals and three service units (a group of volunteers representing a town or several towns) from across eastern Massachusetts were honored for their longstanding service to the Girl Scouting community.

Laura Fleming of Beacon Hill was presented the Girl Scouts of the USA Appreciation Pin. The award recognizes volunteers actively providing outstanding service in support of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience in at least one geographic area or program delivery audience.

Marcia Metz of the South End received the Girl Scouts of the USA Honor Pin, which recognizes volunteers actively providing outstanding service in support of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience in two or more geographic areas or program delivery audiences. A Girl Scout for three years, Marcia currently serves as a GSEMA Board Member-at-Large and as co-chair of the Fund Development Committee. Marcia has been responsible for managing large and growing teams, which includes profit and loss budget responsibilities, strategic planning, organizational development, and people management and talent cultivation. Marcia offers operational support and mentorship to the council’s fund development team, and her support has been essential to GSEMA’s success and ability to meet and exceed fundraising goals.

“Our Girl Scout volunteers are incredibly special people who are making a lasting impact on the next generation of girls. They are mentors, teachers, role models, and cheerleaders who dedicate countless hours to giving girls the unique experience of a supportive, all-girl environment where they can take healthy risks, dream big, and learn to lead,” said Carrie Weatherbee, Chief Membership Services Officer, Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts. “We’re so grateful to the more than 15,000 dedicated local individuals who believe so deeply in our mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character and make the world a better place, and it is an honor to celebrate them.”

Nominated by their peers and council staff, these volunteers have been recognized for giving service that is above and beyond the expectations of their position. All awards require one nomination, one endorsement and the approval of Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts’ Board of Directors. To learn how to volunteer and make a difference in a girl’s life, please visit gsema.org.