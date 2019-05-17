Police Briefs 05-16-2019

Beacon Hill Beat

Burglary – Residential

04/28/19 – A victim reported unknown person(s) stole her Barron Company skateboard from her locked Anderson Street apartment some tome between noon and 3 p.m. No other property was reported missing at this time.

Larceny

05/01/19 – A victim reported she locked her money in a locker at a Stuart Street hostel at around 11 a.m. on April 29, but when she returned there at about 9:30 a.m. on May 1, she observed that he locker was locked, but her money was missing.