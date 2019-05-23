Parks Department Announces 2019 Fenway Challenge Series

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department, the Boston Red Sox, and Highland Street Foundation team up once again to present the Fenway Challenge featuring the Red Sox Showcase in local parks on three Tuesdays in July and August.

The free series gives children ages 7 to 14 the opportunity to test their pitching accuracy, swing in a batting cage, and practice base stealing. Food and entertainment including virtual reality, a replica Green Monster, and Red Sox mascots Wally and Tessie will provide participants with an unforgettable field day. Participants will also have the opportunity to win Red Sox tickets.

The Fenway Challenge will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. The dates are July 16 at Doherty Playground (Town Field), 1545 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester; July 30 at Lee Playground, 775 East First Street, South Boston; and August 6 at Carter Playground, 709 Columbus Avenue, South End.

Sponsored by the Boston Red Sox and Highland Street Foundation. For more information, contact Cheryl Brown at (617) 961-3085 or [email protected] To register please go to https://www.mlb.com/redsox/forms/fenway-challenge.