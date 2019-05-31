Walsh Announces Shanice Pimentel as Neighborhood Liaison to Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, and Mission Hill

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on May 15 announced the appointment of Shanice Pimentel as the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, Mission Hill Neighborhood Liaison within the Mayor’s Civic Engagement Cabinet.

“I am excited to announce Shanice as our new liaison to the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Mission Hill and Fenway neighborhoods,” said Mayor Walsh. “Each of those neighborhoods is rich in activism and history, and I know Shanice will be an effective advocate for them.”

As the neighborhoods’ liaison, Shanice will serve as the primary contact for constituents and businesses looking to connect with the Mayor’s Office, and will facilitate the delivery of services in collaboration with City departments.

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or by downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.

“Thank you to Mayor Walsh for this opportunity to serve these four dynamic neighborhoods,” said Shanice Pimentel. “I am very excited to continue the Mayor’s goal of providing excellent services to every constituent and also helping them access government services and helping those neighborhoods thrive.”

Capital investments by Mayor Walsh include $4 million for Beacon Hill parks and open space, $34 million for transportation improvements in the Back Bay, $2.68 million in upgrades to the Mission Hill playground, and the current construction of the new Boston Arts Academy in Fenway, which totals over $124 million. For all of the City’s capital budget investments, please visit boston.gov/neighborhoods and click on the individual neighborhood.

Born and raised in Boston, Shanice attended Roxbury Prep Charter School and Phillips Academy in Andover. She will be receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Interdepartmental Science with a concentration in Biology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. In her spare time, Shanice enjoys supporting local cultural and artist events. She is also passionate about the development of urban agriculture and volunteers with local urban farms.