Police Briefs 06-06-2019

Larceny from a Building

05/20/19 – A Charles Street South coffee shop reported unknown suspect(s) disarmed the alarm and stole U.S. currency from the safe and the cash till between 8:24 p.m. on May 19 and 8 a.m. the following day. The manager said he would review surveillance video footage and re-contact police accordingly.

05/22/19 – A victim reported she entered a Charles Street doctor’s office for an appointment at about 6:14 p.m. She said she hung her purse on a hook by the front door, but when she went to retrieve, it was missing. The purse contained wallet, cell phone, bank/credit cards and personal identification. A surveillance video provided to police shows a female suspect enter the business and steal the purse and fled on foot.