Mayor’s Garden Contest Deadline July 10

Mayor Martin J. Walsh has announced that Boston’s green thumbs have until Wednesday, July 10, to register for the 2019 Mayor’s Garden Contest presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department with a grand prize provided by JetBlue and prize packages donated by Mahoney’s Garden Centers.

Now in its 23rd year, the contest recognizes gardeners who have landscaped, planted flowers, trees, shrubs, and, in the process, helped beautify Boston’s neighborhoods.

Gardeners or those nominating their favorite gardeners may find printable and online nomination forms at www.boston.gov/mayors-garden-contest. First place winners will receive the coveted “Golden Trowel” award from Mayor Walsh and prize packages from Mahoney’s Garden Centers and the Boston Flower and Garden Show at an awards ceremony in August in the Public Garden presented with support from Polar Beverages.

First place winners in this year’s Garden Contest will also be entered into a drawing for a JetBlue Grand Prize consisting of roundtrip flights for two to any nonstop destination from Boston. Terms, conditions, and blackout dates apply.

Gardeners who have won three or more times in the last ten years will be automatically entered into the Hall of Fame and will be recognized at the awards ceremony in late August. These distinguished Hall-of-Famers are not eligible to enter as contestants, but are welcome to return as judges.

To enter the contest, apply online at www.boston.gov/mayors-garden-contest or pick up entry forms at Boston City Hall, Boston Community Centers, and Boston Public Library branches. For more information please call (617) 635-4505.