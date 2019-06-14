ParkARTS Bank of America Outdoor Concerts Begin July 10

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department presents the 2019 ParkARTS Citywide Neighborhood Concert Series made possible by presenting sponsor Bank of America with additional support from Berklee College of Music and The Friends of Ramler Park from July 10 to August 5 in parks citywide.

The ParkARTS outdoor neighborhood summer concerts are presented free of charge in local City of Boston parks. The series begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, with The Chosen at Horatio Harris Park, 85 Harold Street, Roxbury; 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, with the Joshua Tree U2 tribute at Hemenway Playground, 540 Adams Street, Dorchester; 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, with the Nephrok Allstars at Brighton Common, 30 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Allston-Brighton; 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, with the Fast Times 80s tribute at Billings Field, 369 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury; 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, with Sam Robbins at Adams Park in Roslindale Square; and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, with Swingin’ in the Fens featuring Marianne Solivan at Ramler Park, 130 Peterborough Street, Fenway.

The ParkARTS Citywide Neighborhood Concerts continue at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, with Soul City Band at Blackstone Park, 1535 Washington Street, South End; 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, with Magnum Sound at Clifford Park, 160 Norfolk Avenue, Roxbury; 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, with The Rebels Tom Petty tribute at Medal of Honor Park, 775 East First Street, South Boston; and 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, with Jazz at the Fort featuring the Fred Woodard Collective at Highland Park, 58 Beech Glen Street, Roxbury. The series ends on Monday, August 5, with The Woo Factor at 5 p.m. at Hunt/Almont Park, 40 Almont Street, Mattapan.

All ParkARTS neighborhood performances are free of charge. For more information or a full schedule of events, please call please call (617) 635-4505 or visit the Parks Department online at boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation or facebook.com/bostonparksdepartment.