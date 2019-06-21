Conservation Work on Front Facade Begins at Otis House Museum

With generous support from a grant funded through the Boston Community Preservation Act and additional funding from the George B. Henderson Foundation, the Otis House, a historic house museum and National Historic Landmark, is having work done on the front facade of the building. The Otis House is located at 141 Cambridge St. and one of more than three dozen historic sites owned and operated by Historic New England. Historic New England saves and shares historic homes, open space, collections, and stories from the past to today. We are the oldest and largest regional heritage organization in the nation.

The work includes the restoration and painting of windows and wood repairs. The sixteen window openings on the front façade were installed nearly one hundred years ago, following Historic New England’s acquisition of the house, and the wooden sash elements show evidence of age and wear. Additionally, other exterior wood elements such as the ornamental door surround, the front door, and the cornice will also be restored.

Scaffolding has been installed to complete the work. Historic New England has contracted with Window Woman of New England, founded by Alison Hardy, for the window conservation work.

Restoration of the front steps, railing, and terrace landscape will happen after the work on the front of the house is completed. The terrace gardens will be planted with a new design created by Gregory Lombardi Design. Upon completion, the house and terrace will present a beautiful appearance to passersby.

Otis House is open for tours during the restoration project on Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with special evening hours on Wednesdays until 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10. Otis House is free for Historic New England members and Boston residents.