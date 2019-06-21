Frog Pond Spray Pool Set to Open on June 27

Special to The Times

Boston Parks Commissioner Chris Cook and The Skating Club of Boston are pleased to welcome children and guests to kick off the 2019 summer season as the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool reopens on Thursday, June 27. The day will include a fun and exciting celebration at 11 a.m. followed by the opening of the spray pool.

In addition to activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., information regarding upcoming summer programs offered by the City of Boston will be available to families and residents and tasty treats will be provided by in-kind sponsors HP Hood LLC, Power Crunch protein bars, and Polar Beverages.

The celebration will feature a special visit from the official mascot Frog Pond Freddie, with entertainment by “Bubble Guy” Jim Dichter, face painters, and media sponsor Magic 106.7.We will be joined by representatives from Legoland, Mass Horticulture, ReadBoston, the Boston Water and Sewer Water Truck, the Boston Public Health Commission, and Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment’s “Dumbo” and “Cinderella: Anniversary Edition,” the newest release in the Walt Disney Signature Collection. In addition, children of all ages are eligible to enter a summer raffle.

Families will also be able to enjoy a ride on the Boston Common Carousel. The Carousel is handicapped accessible and has height requirements: anyone 42” or taller can ride alone; anyone under 42” requires the presence of an adult. Admission for the ride is $3 with 10 ride cards available for $25. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A year-round recreational facility, the Frog Pond offers ice skating in the winter, a spray pool and supervised wading for youth in the summer, and the Carousel from spring through fall. Information on additional activities offered at the Frog Pond can be found by visiting www.bostonfrogpond.com.

The Frog Pond spray pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day. The facility is managed by The Skating Club of Boston and staffed by youth workers from the Boston Youth Fund. For further information, (617) 635-2120.