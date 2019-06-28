BHAC Partially Approves Bistro Application

In a matter that was continued from the Feb. 21, April 18 and May 16, the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission partially approved an application for the Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro at 25 Charles St. during its June 20 hearing at City Hall.

The commission voted to approve the plans to relocate the entry on the Charles street façade to the corner of Branch Street and replace windows in kind on Charles and Chestnut streets while denying a proposal to create three new window openings on the Branch Street elevation.

Also, the commission unanimously approved an application for 94 Beacon St. to replace the deteriorated, six-over-six, double-hung windows in flanking dormers in kind, and to enlarge the shed dormer window openings and replace four eight-light casement wood windows with three six-over-six windows at the frond façade,

In another matter continued from the Feb. 21, April 18 and May 16 hearings, the commission voted to approve an application for 28 Pinckney St. to replace an in-filled garage door opening with a new overhead garage door painted black, to remove existing paint from the masonry and restore the curb=cut and sidewalk. This came with provisos that the new door open inwards, and that the applicant receive a letter from Eversource indicating that the company approves of the proposed sidewalk work and curb-cut.

The commission voted to approved an application for 39 Beacon St. to replace the intercom system and install a fire connection at the front façade, and to replace the existing steel railing on the deck and install a green roof at the front façade, with a proviso regarding the height of the new railing.

In addition, the commission approved an application to replace the black, rubber membrane roof and deck in kind at 92 Pinckney St., with the proviso that the work isn’t visible from a public way.

The commission voted to continue its determination on an application to replace the black cedar garage door with a plywood door at 74 Chestnut St., and to continue its determination repair the entry door and door surround and paint them black; replace door hardware; and install a new buzzer in the entry at the front façade of 33 Mt. Vernon St.

Likewise, the commission voted to continue its determination on an application for 11 Louisburg Square to replace 14 windows that was approved by the BHAC last year while referring a matter concerning the replacement of some glass panes to subcommittee.

Meanwhile, the commission voted to deny as presented an application to replace an existing city light pole with one containing a small cell wireless antenna system opposite 110 Tremont St.

In addition, the commission denied an application to install two precast concrete steps and alter the brick wall and railing to accommodate an “in-swing”

The commission also voted to deny without prejudice an application to install four antennae, four remote radio-heads and two junction boxes within fiberglass screen walls on the roof of 37-41 Bowdoin St.

Moreover, the commission deemed an application to create a new window opening in the third-story masonry wall, and to install an air intake and exhaust vent at the rear elevation of 87 Pinckney St. exempt, since the proposed work wouldn’t be visible from a public way.