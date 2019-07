Beacon Hill Beat

From Boston Police Area A-1

Larceny From a Building

07/02/19 – A victim reported his wallet was stolen from a Warrenton Street establishment some time between 1 a.m. and 2 p.m. The victim stated he believes he placed his wallet, which contained credit/ and bank cards and personal papers, on the bar while ordering a drink, and that was the last time he saw it.