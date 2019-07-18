Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

What we do – Fundraising and Outreach Committees

Membership Committee

During fiscal year 2019, the Membership became an independent entity rather than a sub-group of the Events Committee. The Membership Committee is comprised of a few dedicated, off-board volunteers along with co-chairs from the Civic Association Board.

As in past years, the drive for new members begins at the BHCA offices in early March. The Executive Director, along with the co-chairs of the committee draft and finalize several letters to be sent to Founders, current members and lapsed members. The association staff also makes a postcard that is delivered to several thousand households in the neighborhood and generates email blasts to encourage people to join the association. Events sponsored by the Young Friends and the Events Committee also draw in new members.

Founding Members of the Beacon Hill Civic Association are invited to two exclusive events one in the fall and one in the spring, and the Civic Association welcomes new members with a reception in May. With those benefits in mind, the Membership Committee hopes to entice new members and to reward current members with a strengthened and revitalized merchant loyalty program. The committee also plans to work with local realtors to welcome new neighbors and to inform them about the work done by the BHCA and to encourage them to join the organization. Off-board volunteers are spearheading these two initiatives with the full support and help of the staff and other committee members.

The Membership Committee meets at least quarterly with extra meetings in person or check-ins via email as needed.

Events Committee

The Events Committee supports the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s mission by hosting events that encourage dialogue, friendship, civic engagement, and new membership. We host a variety of activities, ranging from historic preservation roundtables to community gatherings and open forums.

The fall is our busiest season, starting with the Fall HillFest in September, then Halloween on the Hill, which is followed by the annual Garlands and Greens Fundraiser. This year, we also hosted a sequel to last year’s Evening at 74, with Evening at the Friends House, featuring traditional Turkish music and classical piano improvisations at the Beacon Hill Friends House. We also continued our partnership with the Museum of African American History, with another Historic Preservation Roundtable in the fall and the New Member’s Reception in the spring.

Winter is the festive season in Beacon Hill, as the community rallies to decorate and undecorate every lamppost in the neighborhood. Spring events included our annual Founders Circle Reception and the BHCA Annual Meeting. With the arrival of good weather, summer is time for Evening at Otis House, followed by Evening on the Esplanade, an opportunity to attend a Boston Landmarks Orchestra concert organized jointly with Beacon Hill Village.

This year, a new group called Young Friends has begun hosting monthly gatherings at Harvard Gardens with the aim of fostering friendships and participation among young professionals in the neighborhood. Other ongoing monthly events include our first Monday Meet & Greet series at 75 Chestnut, as well as our First Friday Coffee Hours at 74 Joy Street. The coffee hours provide an opportunity for an ongoing open forum at the BHCA office.

The members of the Events Committee understand that bringing people together is a way to strengthen our community and make it a fantastic place to live. We enjoy the opportunity to celebrate all four seasons in Beacon Hill with our neighbors.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Events Committee Meeting – Tuesday, July23, 74 Joy Street at 6pm.

Other Upcoming BHCA Events

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, July 31st at Carrie Nation

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet – Monday, August 5th

District 8 City Councilor Candidates Forum – Tuesday, September 10th

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 22nd

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for further details on any of these events, and for information about joining the BHCA.