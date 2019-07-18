Friends Summer Party Blooms at the Four Seasons

The Friends of the Public Garden is preparing to host 200 guests for its annual Summer Party, to be held on Wednesday, July 11 at Four Seasons Hotel Boston. This annual event raises funds to renew, care, and advocate for the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall, the mission of the private nonprofit Friends since its inception 49 years ago.

Thanks to contributions from the community, the Friends invests over $1.5 million a year to meet the urgent needs of the parks, from annual care and maintenance to major park improvement projects, while also advocating against threats to the parks. Proceeds from the Summer Party events have provided funds to ensure the health and beauty of these important green spaces.

In addition to caring for the trees, landscapes, and sculpture in the parks, a slated 2019 project involves working with the City of Boston on a new master plan for the Common to bring this park to a higher level of excellence. Plans to light the sculptures on the Mall and improve the lighting of the Brewer Fountain are also in place.

“Exciting projects such as these and stewardship of the parks would simply not be possible without the funds contributed by the community at this event, and throughout the year.” Said Elizabeth Vizza, Executive Director of the Friends. “We are so grateful for all of our supporters and look forward to this special summer occasion to thank them and celebrate the parks together.”

For Summer Party tickets and more information, visit www.friendsofthepublicgarden.org.

The Friends of the Public Garden is a non-profit citizen’s advocacy group formed in 1970 to renew, care and advocate for the Boston Common, Public Garden and Commonwealth Avenue Mall in collaboration with the Mayor and the Parks and Recreation Department of the City of Boston. A model public-private partnership and the first in the region, the Friends has over 3,000 members.

Visit www.friendsofthepublicgarden.org to learn more.