Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Murphy Graduates From Bryant

Bryant University’s Class of 2019 celebrated the 156th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 18.

Benjamin Murphy of Beacon Hill, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in International Business degree in IB: Global Supply Chain Management. Murphy joins a powerful network of more than 50,000 alumni who are inspired to excel and have distinguished themselves as leaders in their organizations and communities around the world.

