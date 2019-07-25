Police Briefs 07-24-2019

Beacon Hill Beat

Trespassing

07/19/19 – Officers responded to a Joy Street building at around 5:15 p.m. for a report of two male trespassers there. A male suspect, who appeared intoxicated, attempted to leave the area with an open container of alcohol.

At this time, the suspect became extremely agitated and aggressive towards officers. A check of the suspect revealed he had an outstanding warrant out of Boston District Court.

The suspect began resisting arrest, and additional officers were summoned to help assist in placing him in handcuffs, as well as in the police cruiser.

The suspect was charged with trespassing, being a disorderly person, resisting arrest, assault and on police officers and the outstanding warrant.