Tom Brady-Inspired Fitness Facility to Open in Back Bay

A new place to work out is coming to the Back Bay, replacing the closed Boston Sports Club. The TB12 Sports Therapy Center, created by New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady, will have a soft opening at 699 Boylston St. in mid-August, John Burns, CEO of TB12, told the Beacon Hill Times.

The new Boston facility, which also has a location in Foxborough, will be the flagship location, Burns said. “Tom wanted to give back to the city and fans that have supported him through his career, so it was a natural choice to have the flagship open in Boston,” he said. The facility will be seeking locations in New York, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, as well as abroad in London and Toronto, after the Boston opening, Burns said.

With the number of gyms and places to work out in the downtown Boston area, Burns said that what sets TB12 apart from other gyms is a “holistic methodology” that will focus on personalized services from “Body Coaches mirroring Tom’s personal approach,” Burns said. “We focus on not only performance, but recovery, with forward-thinking concepts in muscle pliability, hydration, nutrition, functional strength and conditioning, as well as cognitive health. TB12 is committed to promoting athletic longevity, and enabling people to do what they love longer.”

The Boston location will offer injury assessment and prevention, deep force muscle pliability work, sport performance training, nutrition and recovery, and small group fitness classes, Burns said. “Our cutting-edge fitness services and equipment including metabolic testing, anti-gravity treadmills, and optical systems for gait and jump analysis,” he added. The facility will also feature an “interactive retail experience,” a smoothie bar offering plant-based protein, VIP client services, corporate wellness events, and a speaker series to spread the TB12 philosophy across the city, Burns said.

“Everything that is done at TB12 is inspired by Tom and how he lives his life, focused on prevention, recovery and performance so he can get back on the field,” said Burns. “The facility in the Back Bay gives consumers the inside look at this lifestyle and ultimately makes it accessible. Whether you want a one-on-one session with a TB12 body coach, to participate in a daily workout class, or just stop by our retail store –TB12 is as accessible as you’d like it to be for your individual performance goals.”

In late July, people will be able to sign up for one-on-one Body Coach appointments, as well as group fitness classes, Burns said. ‘We’re excited to bring our holistic approach to health and wellness to athletes across all ages and fitness levels, and to give TB12 roots in the City of Boston.”