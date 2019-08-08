Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA Affiliates

The Beacon Hill Civic Association, as part of our mission to improve conditions throughout our neighborhood, has affiliate relationships with other organizations sharing these goals. The Cambridge Street Community Development Corporation (CSCDC) is one of those organizations.

The CSCDC comprises representatives of groups interested in advancing Cambridge Street as a vital commercial destination balancing commercial and residential considerations in its re-development and maintenance. Current member organizations include The Beacon Hill Civic Association, MGH, MEEI, Suffolk University and other large scale abutters to the street. By bringing residential, institutional and commercial viewpoints together, the CSCDC provides an interactive forum in which to address issues affecting Cambridge Street.

Among other important work, the Cambridge Street Community Development Corporation coordinates the funding for keeping the median on Cambridge Street colorful.

This past year, the CSCDC continued to maintain the median and sidewalk-based landscaping that helps the corridor serve as a gateway to the City of Boston. Damaged trees were replaced, plantings installed and a large number of daffodil bulbs were planted this past year. Additionally, the CSCDC served as a forum for an ongoing discussion regarding issues revolving around a local homeless population, subsidized housing opportunities at the library and fire station sites, and other quality of life issues on the street. Mr. Ben Colburn is the president of this organization.

Planning Underway for the 2019 BHCA Fall HillFest

This year’s Fall HillFest will take place on Sunday, September 22nd, and it promises to be another fun, family-friendly neighborhood celebration. Plans include the annual participation of our nonprofit members, with kid’s games and information about their missions, as well as live music, the famous dog show, hot dogs (both meat and vegetarian), beer, ice cream and other surprises. We also are excited to have the Boston Public Market participating again this year, and we will have reusable shopping bags available for your produce purchases. We are grateful once again to J.P. Licks and Harpoon Brewery for donating to this community event. More details to come!

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Monday, August 12: Architecture Committee Meeting. 5pm. 74 Joy Street.

Other Upcoming BHCA Events

District 8 City Councilor Candidates Forum – Tuesday, September 10th

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 22nd

