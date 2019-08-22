Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Your Input Sought on the Boston Common Master Plan

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department (BPRD), in partnership with the Friends of the Public Garden (the Friends), is collecting public input about the future of the Boston Common through an expansive public engagement process: on the Common, around the City, at open houses/public meetings, and via an online survey.

As America’s first public park, Boston Common is one of the most treasured greenspaces in the world. The overarching goal of the new Master Plan is to create a Common that will serve all people of Boston and visitors while protecting this special place for decades to come.

BPRD and the Friends are hosting a series of Park Presence Days on the Common and around the City. A movable kiosk – playfully dubbed the ‘Mini Common’ – will allow the public to learn more about the master planning effort, provide feedback on the park today, and share ideas for the future. Some public outreach sessions near Beacon Hill will be conducted on:

Sunday, August 25,

11 A.M. – 3 P.M.

Mini Common @ Open Newbury on Newbury Street in Back Bay

Friday, September 6, 4:30 – 8:30 P.M.

Park Presence Day @ Frog Pond Movie Night, Boston Common

Tuesday, September 17, 10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Park Presence Day @ Brewer Fountain, Boston Common

For more information about the survey, Mini Common events, and open houses planned for the upcoming months, please visit the Boston Common Master Plan website at https://www.bostoncommonmasterplan.com/ . Residents and park users are encouraged to take the Boston Common Master Plan survey. The survey will remain active through December 31, 2019.

“Boston Common has always been a park by and for the people of our city,” said Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “Thanks to the $28 million Mayor Martin J. Walsh committed from the sale of the City’s Winthrop Square garage, we are now able to augment the current historic levels of funding to fully renovate America’s first public park while preserving its rich heritage. We now look forward to the input of residents, business people, institutions, and park users to help shape this master plan as we map out the future of this historic meeting ground in the heart of Boston.”

Led by Weston & Sampson, the consultant team has been studying the park and meeting with stakeholder groups since April 2019. The Boston Common Master Plan includes the development of a set of principles, goals and objectives to guide the work; an inventory of the park’s existing conditions and resources; an assessment of current and future park needs; and the public engagement process that is underway. The final plan will define a strong, clear vision that will celebrate the history of place and craft a comprehensive revitalization strategy for this legacy public open space asset.

“This outreach process is designed to make sure that the Boston Common truly lives up to its reputation as ‘the people’s park’ – accessible and welcoming to all, supporting a wide variety of uses that reflect the needs of the community today and into the future,” said Liz Vizza, Executive Director of the Friends of the Public Garden. “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a bold plan that ensures this iconic public green space continues to thrive and fulfills the needs of the millions of people who enjoy it every year.”

Colin Zick, BHCA Parks and Public Spaces Chair commented, “(the) Boston Common is both ‘America’s First Public Park’ and an important resource for Beacon Hill and the entire city. The creation of a Master Plan for the Common is vital to the survival of the park. If we are to have a park that will serve the people of Boston and visitors alike while preserving and protecting this precious green space, we need your input. Please share your ideas by answering the Boston Common Master Plan survey.”

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

No meetings are scheduled for the week of August 26.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

District 8 City Councilor Candidates Forum – Tuesday, September 10th

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 22nd

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for further details on any of these events, and for information about joining the BHCA.