Officials to Offer Residents Free Daffodil Bulbs for Plantings on Public Ways

Mayor Martin J. Walsh has announced that the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will distribute over 20,000 daffodil bulbs for planting on public ways citywide. The effort is part of the “Boston Blooms with Daffodils” beautification initiative.

The plantings will take place in approved locations along the City’s public ways on the weekends of Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. Groups with approved planting locations will be contacted by the Parks Department and given bulb pick-up instructions and dates.

Individuals, civic associations, church groups, sports leagues, scout troops, open space advocates, and parks friends are just some examples of the volunteers the Parks Department seeks to help in the “Boston Blooms with Daffodils” effort. Last year over 100 community groups planted the bulbs distributed by the City.

Anyone interested in assisting with planting can fill out a form online at www.boston.gov/boston-blooms. Groups and individuals are asked to use their own tools. The application deadline is Sept. 20. For more information on “Boston Blooms with Daffodils,” please call the Parks Department at (617) 961-3013.