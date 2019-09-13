Notice of Public Hearing

The Beacon Hill Historic District Commission will hold a public hearing on Sept. 9, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Boston City Hall, Piemonte Room, 5th floor.

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architecturaL violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended. Applications are available for review during business hours at the office of the Environment Department. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

After 5:30 p.m., enter and exit City HalL at the Dock Square entrance on Congress Street (across from

Faneuil HalL).

I. Executive Session

Litigation Matter

II. Desicin Review Hearing

APP # 20.129 BH

25 Pinckney

Applicant: Ken Wang Proposed Work: At front favade all levels, repair/or replace wood lintels and sills, paint to match existing. Repoint all masonry with type N mortar. Repla,ce front entry surround and interior with cast stone and painted to match brownstone, repaint fire escapes in kind, at rear yard replace fence.

APP # 20.130 BH

27 Pinckney

Applicant: Ken Wang

Proposed Work: At front favade level one; replace two sills and two lintels with cast stone, painted to match color of the underlying stone, at front favade, level two; replace the right lintel with cast stone, painted to match color of the underlying stone. At front favade level three; replace two lintels with cast stone, painted to match color of the underlying stone. Repaint all masonry with type N mortar. Repaint all window trim black to match existing. Replace front entry surround with cast stone and painted to match brownstone, repaint fire escape in kind. At rear yard replace fence.

APP # 20.204 BH

12 Joy Street

Applicant: Sean P Cryts; HWD Holdings

Proposed Work: At front fac;ade, replace all windows as listed: garden level; replace two, wood, single pane windows in kind, level one; replace two, 1 over 1, wood windows in kind, level two; replace three, wood, 2 over 1 windows in kind, level three; replace three, 2 over 1, wood windows in kind, level four; replace three, 2 over 2, wood windows in kind.

APP # 20.251 BH

12 Lime Street

Applicant: Dan Desrochers; Pomeroy + Company

Proposed Work: At front fac;ade main entry, install five new energy panels over side-lites and transom.

APP # 20.253 BH

2 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Mike Sullivan

Proposed Work: At roof level, relocate four existing condensers visible from a public way.

APP # 20.260 BH

15 Charles Street

Applicant: Lisa Mullan

Proposed Work: At storefront level, repurpose existing wall sign, add awning with signage, replace flag.

APP # 20.261 BH

135 Mt. Vernon Street

Applicant: John Holland; The Holland Companies

Proposed Work: At front fac;ade all levels; replace existing wood window sashes, five of the windows are 2 over 2, six over the windows are 1 over 1.

APP # 20.265 BH

49 Garden Street:

Applicant: Benjamin Marx

Proposed Work: At front fac;ade, level two and three; replace six, non- historic, 1 over 1, wood windows with six, 1 over 1, wood windows. Paint to match existing.

APP # 20.268 BH

40 Charles Street

Applicant: Jocelyn Hallstein; Brass

Proposed Work: At storefront level, repurpose existing hanging sign.

APP # 20.267 BH

85 Pinckney Street

Applicant: Adam Gilmore

Proposed Work: At front fac;ade basement level; replace existing louvers with a six paned window and decorative metal grate, replace front door light fixture, door hardware, mail slot, intercom panel, new step lights, brass fire connection, and new copper light fixture adjacent to basement door. Repaint all front wood trim, shutters, and metal balcony in kind. At rear fac;ade, add a small copper clad addition to the existing penthouse, paint rear fire escape in the same color.

APP # 20.279 BH

10 Beacon Street

Applicant: Nathalie Beddiar; High Spot Deli

Proposed Work: At front fac;ade remove old blade sign and replace with new blade sign.

111. Administrative Review/Approval : In order to expedite the reuiew process, the commission has delegated the approual of certain work items, such as those inuoluing ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise haue a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing :

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing . Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Seruices Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building -permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflect ng the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please note that following issuance of the determination sheet no further correspondence will be issued for the applications listed below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for one year from the date of the hearing. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approvaL.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.3850

or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 20.240 BH

77 Beacon Street: At roof level, remove and replace slate, copper flashing

in kind. At front fa<;ade, Ievell; remove existing oriel cooper roof and window trim and replace in kind. At front fa<;ade, dormer level; replace copper roof and rotted wood trim of the two dormers in kind. Iron cresting at roof level is to be treated with rust-inhibiting primer.

APP # 20.234 BH

2 Chestnut Street: At roof level, remove and replace existing slate roof with the same color slate and copper gutter in kind. Repair dental work in kind. At front facade, repoint brick in kind.

APP # 20.262 BH

72 Chestnut Street At all facades, repaint all existing wood work to match existing color.

APP # 20.255 BH

101 Chestnut Street: At east fa<;ade, repoint mortar joints in kind.

APP # 20.138 BH

4 Lie Street At front fa<;ade change existing front surround from off whitejyellow to Jewett White. Front door to remain painted as BM Regal Black. Steps to be repainted and remain BM Black.

APP # 20.249 BH

18 Phillips Street: Amendment to previously approved application for an ADA accessibility ramp and handrail, retaining wall that and recessed lighting. This proposal will only change the grade, remove the previously approved gate and allow for the abutters property to have safe access to the ramp.

APP # 20.203 BH

54 Pinckney Street: At rear facade, dormer level replace six, non-historic, 6 over 6, wood windows with six, 6 over 6, wood windows.

APP # 20.152 BH

37 Revere Street: At front facade, spot repoint brick in kind. Repoint stone surrounding main entrance. Caulk building expansion joint, repoint voids and window sills as necessary. At basement level (2nd window from intersection on Anderson Street) Replace deteriorated sill and bricks, repair remaining window sills in kind. Scrape and repaint doors and perimeters in kind. Scrape and repaint iron window grates.

APP # 20.264 BH

27 Temple Street: At front fa<;ade, level four, replace three, non-historic, 1 over 1, wood windows with three, 1 over 1, wood windows.

APP # 20.209 BH 9 Willow Street: At all facades; repaint wood windows, trim, and bays in kind.

IV. Ratification of 8/15/2019 Public Hearing Minutes V. Updates on Violations

VI. Staff Updates

VII. Projected Adjournment: 6:00 P.M.