Hill House Ushers in Autumn With Seasonal Programs

With the summer of ‘19 now firmly in the rearview, Hill House is offering several seasonal programs in the coming weeks to usher in autumn and welcome residents back to the neighborhood.

“Your Backyard in the City” invites mothers who participate in Hill House and/or live on Beacon Hill to the Firehouse at 74 Mt. Vernon St. on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. for “Moms Night Out,” where guests can enjoy appetizers and a glass of wine while shopping from a selection of clothing from the Kodomo “annex,” a children’s clothing store at 45 River St., said Meredith Adamczyk, Hill House’s director of development and marketing.

Guests enjoying a past Hill House “Girls Night Out” event at the Firehouse.

Kodomo, whose original location is at 579 Tremont St. in the South End, has pledged to donate 20 percent of sales from this “sip-and-shop” event, as well as 20 percent of all proceeds from the River Street location on Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21, to Hill House, said Jasmine Punzalan, the business proprietor.

“I live in the community, have a business in the community, and my kids have participated in Hill House [programming] since they were babies… and we serve many of the same families…so it only seemed like a natural partnership to make,” said Punzalan, adding that Kodomo began regularly collaborating with Hill House soon after the “annex” opened in the spring of 2017.

Moms (and Dads) get another break the next night, Sept. 20, from 6:15 to 9:15 p.m., when “Friday Night Out” comes to the Firehouse.

“Parents can drop off their kids for the night to catch a movie, play some games and hangout with their friends,” Adamczyk said.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, in conjunction with the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s Fall HillFest, Hill House will again offer its Pancake Breakfast and Safety Day from 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m., at the Firehouse, featuring family safety tips and Touch-a-Truck, with a fire engine and ambulance for children to interactively play with. (The nonprofit BHCA’s annual block party, Fall HillFest takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Mt. Vernon Street between Charles and Brimmer streets.)

“We like to run these events in September because people are so busy after the summer that it gives them an excuse to see old friends and meet new ones,” said Lauren Hoops-Schmieg, executive director of Hill House.

Visit hillhouseboston.org for more information on these and other Hill House offerings.