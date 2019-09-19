Councilors Edwards and Flynn Endorse Kenzie Bok for the District 8 Seat

District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards and District 2 City Councilor Ed Flynn today endorsed Kenzie Bok for the District 8 seat on the Boston City Council. Both councilors cited Bok’s commitment to fighting for an affordable Boston for all and the preservation of thriving mixed-income communities in the heart of the city.

Councilor Edwards’ district includes East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End. Since her election in 2017, Edwards has been on the front lines of advocating for neighbors and the most vulnerable in Boston. She’s fought to update zoning and planning in East Boston, regulate AirBnB, and help Boston residents get a fair share by pushing for full institutional participation in the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program. She is currently the Chair of the Committee for Housing and Community Development. “I have worked closely with Kenzie in her role at the Boston Housing Authority and seen her be a creative, effective champion for affordable housing generally and public housing specifically,” said Councilor Edwards. “She won real victories for our lowest-income Bostonians and for the first-time homebuyers who make up our middle class. I know she is utterly committed to expanding and improving our affordable housing stock to ensure that people from all walks of life can stay here, and that she will be a strong ally in our fight to make Boston a more inclusive, affordable, and accessible city.”

“Kenzie has been an incredible advocate for affordable housing, parks, public spaces and historic preservation,” said Councilor Flynn. “She has a track record of getting things done and will fight to make our communities stronger. I look forward to working with her on the Council.” Councilor Flynn represents Chinatown, Bay Village, South Boston, and parts of the South End and Beacon Hill. Since being elected in 2017, Councilor Flynn has served as Chair of the Committee for City, Neighborhood Services, and Veteran and Military Affairs, and also serves on the Committee for Housing and Community Development. A lifelong District 2 resident and active community member, as a Councilor he has led on language access issues and has focused on making investments in the Boston Public Schools, the city’s transportation system, and affordable housing.

“I am humbled to earn Lydia and Ed’s endorsements,” said Kenzie. “They have both been incredible municipal leaders in their first term, fighting to expand access to affordable homeownership and deeply-affordable public housing alike. I’ve been proud to work alongside them in my own advocacy for greater affordability for Boston’s seniors and families, and I look forward to joining their efforts on the Council to address concerns that cut across the district boundaries. Together, I think we can take bolder policy steps towards a city with greater economic equality and housing justice.”

In endorsing Kenzie for the District 8 seat on the Boston City Council, Councilors Edwards and Flynn join Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, State Representatives Jay Livingstone and Aaron Michlewitz, At-Large Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi-George, Councilor Kim Janey, the Ward 4 and 5 Democratic Committees, UNITE HERE Local 26, SEIU 32BJ, SEIU 1199, UAW Region 9A, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, and the Right to the City Vote coalition.