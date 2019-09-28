BHAC Green-Lights Repurposing Of Wall Sign for New Business

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission approved an application from a new boutique specializing in high-end women’s undergarments to repurpose an existing wall sign at 15 Charles St. to reflect its company logo while denying the applicant’s requests to add a retractable awning with signage to reduce impacts to the historic window façade during a Sept. 19 public hearing at City Hall.

In regard to the application for Uwila Warrior (which has taken over the storefront formerly occupied by Devonia Antiques), the commission also requested that the content and lettering of the proposed sign be simplified.

As for another business at 40 Charles St., the commission unanimously approved as submitted an application to repurpose an existing hanging sign at the storefront level to match the existing one in size and configuration.

The commission also unanimously approved an application for the front façade at 25 Pinckney St. to repair and/or replace stone lintels and sills, which would be repainted to match existing features; repoint all masonry with “type N” mortar; replace front-entry surround and interior with cast stone, which would be repainted to match existing features; and repaint the fire escapes in kind while replacing the rear-yard fence.

In a related application, the commission also unanimously approved an application for the front façade of abutting 27 Pinckney St. to replace two sills and two lintels with cast stone on the first level, which would be painted to match the color of the underlying stone; replace the right lintel with cast stone at the second level, which would be painted to match the color of the underlying stone; and replace two lintels with cast stone at the third level, which would be painted to match the color of the underlying stone. Other proposed work on the building’s third-level front façade includes repointing all masonry with “type N” mortar; repainting all window trim black to match existing; replacing the front entry with cast stone and paint to match exiting; and repainting the fire escape in kind while the rear-yard fence would also be replaced.

Both of these approvals came with the proviso that the applicant must submit detailed drawings of the replacement cedar-wood fence to the BHAC staff for review.

The commission also unanimously approved an application to replace numerous windows on the front façade of 12 Joy St., as well an application for 12 Lime St. to install five new energy panels over the “side lites” and transom, with the stipulation that they be installed internally instead of externally to reduce their visibility and impact on the historic façade.

Likewise, the commission unanimously approved as submitted an application for 2 Chestnut St. to relocate two existing condensers at the roof level, which are visible from a public way, with provisos that they be “painted a darker color to blend in better with their surroundings,” and that they be relocated to reduce their visibility to a minimum.

Regarding 135 Mt. Vernon St., the commission unanimously approved a request to replace numerous window sashes on the front façade. This approval came with a minor proviso stipulating that the applicant must submit detailed window drawings in compliance with BHAC guidelines to staff of all window types to show they are consistent with the window configurations requested by the commission to visually integrate the entire facade.

Meanwhile the commission unanimously approved as submitted an application for the front façade of 85 Pinckney St. to replace existing louvers with a six-paned window and decorative metal grate; replace the front-door light fixture with a lantern, door hardware, relocated mail slot, brass fire connection; repaint all front wood-trim, shutters and metal balcony in kind; and paint the rear fire escape the same color.

The commission granted the applicant’s requests with the provisos that the intercom system be reduced in size or painted to match the existing woodwork, which would then go to staff for final review.

The commission also requested changes to the entrance light fixture, use of un-lacquered brass for all door fixtures and elimination of a step light at the front entrance.